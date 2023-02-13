Microsoft wants to make Google dance in the AI ​​search battle.





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been waiting for an opportunity to challenge Google’s dominance in Internet search, and with the launch of AI-powered Bing this week, he may finally succeed.

Both companies believe that language-modeled chatbots will become the new interface for search. Instead of sifting through information across multiple websites to find what you’re looking for, AI summarizes text and generates relevant information in a conversational way.

Microsoft has integrated OpenAI’s latest tool, reportedly more powerful than ChatGPT, into its Bing search engine. Meanwhile, Google has promised to roll out Bard, a chatbot built from his LaMDA language model for Google Search.

Nadella knows Microsoft is starting behind in this race. “They are 800-pound gorillas at this point. It’s going to be a great day,” he said in an interview with The Verge.

Google didn’t get off to a good start in its efforts to convince world+dog to be a chatbot player by releasing a Bard demo containing factual errors. But if any company has the resources and experience to make Internet searches successful, it’s Google long ago.

AI made bad health and medical advice in online publications

Another week, another publisher accused it of using AI to generate articles riddled with factual errors.

This time it’s Arena Group, which owns sports, entertainment and health outlets such as Sports Illustrated and Men’s Journal.

An article discussing the reasons for low testosterone in men, written with the help of AI, was found to contain several inaccuracies. , has been associated with a variety of factors, including psychological symptoms and poor diet, which are not supported by solid scientific evidence.

“The original version of this article described testosterone replacement therapy as using ‘synthetic hormones’ and listed nutritional deficiencies as one of the most common causes of hypothermia. This is inaccurate,” the article said after the change.

Bots like ChatGPT sometimes write compelling text, but often struggle to present accurate facts. That hasn’t stopped media companies like CNET and Arena Group from using them. They believe these tools will allow editorial teams to land more clickbait quickly, but so far, they seem to be sacrificing quality for speed.

If editors spend a lot of time fact-checking and rewriting text, does it make sense to use these tools in the first place?

Getty claims that stability AI stole 12 million images.

Stock image biz Getty Images has filed a second copyright infringement lawsuit against UK-based startup Stability AI, best known for its text-to-image Stable Diffusion model.

latest lawsuit [PDF]this time filed in the United States, Stability has committed a “brazen violation of Getty Images’ intellectual property on a staggering scale” by illegally copying more than 12 million photographs “to build a competing business.” Getty also accused Stable of trying to remove the company’s copyright management information, stating that images produced by Stable Diffusion bear watermarks proving their origin. include.

Last September, the company initially banned AI-generated artwork on its imaging platform due to potential legal liability for hosting copyrighted content. announced that it is partnering with BRIA, a startup in

We now believe our competitor, Stability, has illegally scraped our images without our explicit permission and want compensation.

“Getty Images has provided licenses to key technology innovators for purposes related to training artificial intelligence systems in a manner that respects personal and intellectual property rights,” it said in a previous statement. . “Stability AI did not seek such a license from Getty Images. I have.”

Approval of AI-designed drugs with FDA orphan drug designation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to Insilico Medicine for a molecule designed by the company’s AI platform to tackle idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare type of chronic lung disease. bottom.

With ODD status, pharmaceutical companies are eligible for federal grants and tax credits to conduct clinical trials, FDA approval provides a seven-year marketing exclusivity, and they are exempt from prescription drug licensing fees from manufacturers. Charges are waived.

This is a separate process from the FDA’s normal new drug approval process, and although less profitable, it encourages drug companies to develop treatments for rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people. increase.

Insilico last year started early clinical trials of the molecule INS018_055 for treating IPF in New Zealand and China. Preliminary results from these trials led the FDA to allow his AI-designed molecular ODD, paving the way for the startup to develop drugs for real patients.

Insilico CEO Alex Zhavoronkov said in a statement: “I am pleased to announce that Insilico has achieved a number of drug discovery milestones and delivered new clinical hopes using generative AI. We are accelerating global clinical development of the program at maximum speed so that patients with fibrotic diseases can benefit from this new treatment as soon as possible.”

ChatGPT steals jobs and increases economic inequality

Economists and AI experts believe tools like ChatGPT will replace millions of jobs and exacerbate the wealth gap between the rich and the poor.

Lawrence Katz, a labor economist at Harvard University, told The Guardian that technology is constantly leading to changes in jobs. The question is whether changing the mix of jobs will exacerbate existing inequalities: AI will significantly increase productivity, even if it takes away many jobs.” would you like to improve? “

ChatGPT can generate a wide range of texts to perform a variety of tasks, such as answering questions, writing essays and code, summarizing documents, and more. Its capabilities have already impacted industries ranging from customer service to marketing to advertising, and are about to impact journalism, law and engineering.

Meanwhile, William Spriggs, an economics professor at Howard University and chief economist for the trade union AFL-CIO, gave a pessimistic answer to Katz’s question.

“If we make workers more productive, they should make more money. Companies don’t want to talk about sharing the benefits of these technologies. You want to argue to scare Bejez out of you, they want you to admit that they’re just grateful that you have the job. [get paid] peanuts. ”

