Google is reportedly splitting its AR division into hardware and ecosystem teams





They work better and faster apart

Some call this “mixed reality”. Some say it’s an “augmented reality”. Mark Zuckerburg tried to call it the Metaverse, but it certainly didn’t do him any good. But whatever this area is, Google has been committed to playing in it, even if it has had to reset the dream several times with a full-fledged first-party headset. Meanwhile, with Oculus Quests and Microsoft HoloLenses eating Google’s lunch, the company will also have to cut and reorganize its workforce to meet its updated goals. Granted, Google is still interested in augmented reality, but if the new rumors are to be believed, it’s going to take two radically different approaches.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

New intelligence comes to 9to5Google from tipsters that Google’s AR division will fall under two teams: Platforms & Ecosystems and Devices & Services.

The latter unit, led by Rick Osterloh, has found success with original consumer hardware under the Pixel and Nest brands. It’s also the unit working with acquisition adopters from North on an AR glassware project that’s sure to bring all sorts of comparisons to the primitive Google Glass of a decade ago.

Splitting the other half between platforms and ecosystems makes sense given Google’s latest deal with Samsung to partner on Android-powered augmented reality headsets. This is likely TVs, phones, Chromebooks, and (especially) smartwatches. Hiroshi Lockheimer serves this purpose.

This supposed transition follows Google VP Clay Bavor’s announced retirement words. Bavor spearheaded Google Labs, overseeing items across multiple disciplines including Moonshot Incubator Area 120 and Augmented Reality. The Project Starline video conferencing solution for businesses was a prime example. The departing executive, former co-CEO of Salesforce and former CTO of Meta, will partner with Bret Taylor on his AI startup. Meanwhile, the remaining projects in Area 120 are being redirected toward applied AI.

If this move indicates anything, it’s that Google’s augmented reality project is safe and sound for the company, but the split seems to indicate that the company is starting to get impatient with monetization. is not only interested in headsets. “Ski goggles” are also in development, but Google is adapting the service for use in an augmented reality environment. But it depends on fate whether Google’s renewed focus on AR allows it to completely escape its highly competitive and Google Glass past.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-ar-efforts-under-platforms-and-devices-units/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos