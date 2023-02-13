Why this Google antitrust lawsuit is promising





editorial board

Google has been embroiled in so many antitrust lawsuits over the past few years that it’s easy to assume that the latest lawsuit is no different. But the Justice Department lawsuit announced last month deserves close attention because it’s not, and isn’t, testing groundbreaking competition theories.

When most Americans think of Google, they think of a giant search engine. Of course you are. But unlike another Justice Department lawsuit filed under the previous administration, the latest lawsuit doesn’t focus on the power the company holds over what we look for on the internet. Instead, it focuses on what we look for and can’t see: advertising. The argument is relatively simple. Google dominates this market, playing a key role in technology in every aspect of the advertising stack. In a nutshell, this is how it works:

How Online Ads Are Sold: Websites use what are known as publisher ad servers to determine how ads are sold.

Google’s Many Roles: Google owns a tool commonly known as DoubleClick for Publishers*, which the DOJ estimates accounts for about 90% of the publisher ad server market.

Websites and advertisers buy and sell space on digital ad exchanges.

Google owns the Google Ad Exchange* (AdX). This is the tool where the transaction between the website and the advertiser actually takes place. According to DOJ, AdX has about 50% of the market share.

Advertisers use tools that allow them to identify their target audience.

Google owns an industry-leading tool for buying ad space across the web called DV360.

It also owns Google Ads, a tool for buying ads on Google’s own and third-party sites such as Search and YouTube.

so what’s the problem? The DOJ says Google has a monopoly over the entire ad market, controlling every point in the ad stack to dominate every other aspect and inflating fees from website publishers and advertisers along the way. It is said that it is pulling out The interesting thing about this debate is how uninteresting it is compared to other recent debates the government has had. No attempt is made to argue that competition for the sake of competition, rather than mere consumer welfare, needs protection. No sting to prevent integration in a market that doesn’t even exist yet.

This is good old antitrust enforcement. The argument is that by possessing all these tools and abusing their concentration, Google caused price increases that were ultimately passed on to consumers. Admittedly, it’s not easy to prove that prices would have been higher than they would have been had Google’s anti-competitive conduct not taken place. But if the DOJ can do so (in 2020, he will be the state attorney general of 16 states and Puerto Rico in a similar lawsuit pending in New York), the judge shrugs and says, So what?” cannot be asked.

Still, challenges loom. Google’s market share in digital ad spend is 26.5%, with YouTube making up his 2.9%. This is down from a peak of 37.4%. Rivals such as Amazon, TikTok, Hulu and Roku are on the rise. Google points out that advertisers and publishers are increasingly mixing and matching technologies to buy and sell, rather than just picking what one company offers. The company also disputes many of the allegations of its own conduct contained in the complaint. There is also another problem. Some of these accusations are clearly illegal if proven, such as imposing contractual restrictions that prevent counterparties from doing business with rivals. But others don’t.

read more…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.competitionpolicyinternational.com/why-this-google-antitrust-lawsuit-has-promise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos