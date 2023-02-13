Vanderbilt Hosts First Mid-South Innovation Summit – Vanderbilt Hustler





The Mid-South Innovation Summit saw the launch of a startup job fair, a venture showcase, and a hub to support the commercialization of research.

The Wondry hosted its first Mid-South Innovation Summit on February 9th. The event began with a Startup Job Fair and Venture Showcase where startups recruited interns and full-time employees. This was followed by the convocation of the South Central NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Hub. This is an NSF initiative to promote the commercialization of research by forming regional alliances of universities.

The National Science Foundation made Vanderbilt a Mid-South I-Corps site in 2017. The university is now leading a new I-Corps hub made up of nine colleges. The event was co-hosted with several student organizations including Vanderbilt Innovation and Entrepreneurship Society, Change++, Vanderbilt Blockchain and Theta Tau.

Sam Stubbs, Junior and President of VINES, expressed his excitement at attending the event. Stubbs added that the event is a great opportunity for student innovators to showcase their ideas, progress and achievements to other students and the public.

We often don’t necessarily think that many startups are started by Vanderbilt University students. But the reality is far too high, says Stubbs. The great thing about this event is that all the student founders and student innovators who have worked so hard on these ventures are showing up and unseen.

Stubbs said it’s great to see the university continuing to support student innovators through the creation of the new I-Corps hub.

Wanderly and Vanderbilt have emerged as leaders in innovation in the country. Stubbs is pleased that our student innovators have such organizational support.

Startup Job Fair & Venture Showcase

The summit started with a startup job fair. The fair featured startups in a variety of fields, from healthcare and entertainment to agriculture and design. The job fair was followed by a venture showcase where startups pitched their ideas and products to summit attendees.

Junior Intiser Parash, co-president of Change++, a student organization that develops software for nonprofits, said the student organization began planning job fairs last semester. Parash said student groups invited the startups to host the event with the help of Wondry. The event comes after several Vanderbilt undergraduates founded their own cryptocurrency startups last semester.

Lots of Tennessee startups here. Startups from outside Tennessee also participated. Vanderbilt alumni have launched several startups. But many of them are also generally successful Southern startups, he said.

Sophomore Vraj Dirajlal is the founder of Vello, a bike rental startup for college campuses. Jobs At his fair, where he introduced the Vellos bicycle model and its mobile application, he said he is looking for mechanical engineers who can find new solutions for locking bicycles.

Senior Alessandra Prioro said she came to a job fair to look for a full-time job at a startup. Especially because of the recent layoffs in the tech industry.

Priolo said the job market is very tough, especially in the tech industry. Startups cover more niche areas in any industry you look at. So it’s really great to meet in person and learn about new companies and new niches.

Central South NSF Convene I-Corps Hub

According to the NSF website, NSF launched the I-Corps program in 2011 to promote cooperation between academia and industry by providing training, funding, and resources to designated I-Corps sites. increase.

In opening remarks, Padma Raghavan, Vice Chancellor of Research and Innovation, and Deanna Meader, Deputy Director of Wondris and Principal Instructor of the Hub, said that the NSF designated Vanderbilt as an I-Corps site in 2017 and has since , said the university has helped teams of more than 25 students transform their research into products.

By forming the South Central I-Corps Hub, the university plans to combine nine universities in the region in 2023 to expand the impact of the program. This hub spans his four states and includes Vanderbilt University, University of Virginia, Jackson State University, and George Mason University. , Meharry Medical College, Tennessee State University, University of Louisville, University of Tennessee and Knoxville, University of Kentucky.

I started seeing interesting ideas come through our program. Students had this experience, he said, and it set them on a path that led to remarkable results.

Charleson Bell, director of entrepreneurship and biomedical innovation at the Wondry and I-Corps hub, said he is excited about the future of the program.

This is the beginning of something special. It doesn’t matter where you come from, what your background is or what you look like. We value the positive value change you bring to this world. The Mid-South hub represents that, Bell said.

Following the event, David Owens, executive director of Wondry, said the aim of the Wondrys program is to train students in entrepreneurial skills beyond those taught in the classroom.

All you have to do is want to make a difference in the world, Owens said. And one of the tools you should have is a way to drive change. But you can’t learn that in class.that’s us [Wondry] trying to help

Editor’s Note: Sam Stubbs was a former staff writer for Hustler.

