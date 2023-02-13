STEM: Non-tech companies are embracing STEM recruitment amidst technology and diversity pushes





Bharti Airtel, MakeMyTrip, Flipkart, Uber, PepsiCo, Mastercard, EY, Deloitte and others are all focused on hiring STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) talent. This is a time of optimism for most core technology companies and start-ups. About recruiting engineers.

The company’s head of human resources told ET that this was prompted by the need to innovate and transform technology to stay ahead of the competition in the current economic environment.

Most of these companies are also working to increase the number of women in STEM fields to improve their gender diversity scorecard.

Aon India, a global professional services firm that also tracks talent and HR trends, agrees. Aon India partner Roopank Chaudhary told his ET that STEM talent will continue to flourish in other sectors (besides IT services). These skills are in demand in sectors outside of technology, so the hiring of STEM talent continues. Most of his STEM adoption has been at the entry level.

Amrita Padda, Chief People Officer of Bharti Airtel said: The next few quarters will see an increase in hiring of STEM talent.

Adapting to the economic environment Airtel is hiring this talent to build its data capabilities, especially in the data analytics team, Padda said.

Pavitra Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, PepsiCo India, said that in an evolving economy and the growing need for companies to innovate and leverage technology to maintain market leadership, STEM talent will play a pivotal role. says it is fulfilling. But there is a big talent gap in diversity, she said.In 2021, PepsiCo India created the Supply Chain Mavericks program to recruit female engineering graduates. Singh said it will continue to hire STEM talent, especially in its supply chain and R&D functions.

Nasdaq-listed travel service provider MakeMyTrip visited the Indian Institute of Statistics and the University of Delhi for the first time in 2022 to recruit STEM, in addition to the Institute of Technology. The trend will continue this year, according to the group’s chief human resources officer, Yuvaraj Srivastava.

Your STEM flair brings your scientific and analytical disposition to the table. Having talent from diverse streams and mindsets is very important for a company like ours, he said.

Flipkart is also hiring STEM talent for its analytics, data science, and supply chain teams. Flipkart Chief His People His Officer Krishna His Raghavan said:

Diversity Matters In 2022, Mastercards India’s hiring numbers are up nearly 50% year-over-year, and the company’s tech hub is now the largest outside the US. Mastercard Senior Vice President South Asia Joseph Fernandes said:

Mastercard accounts for nearly 33% of women in India’s workforce. Fernandes said the company is actively working to build a more gender-balanced workforce.

Uber is currently hiring STEM professionals from entry level to senior management in the areas of engineering, product, data science, design and technical program management. In 2022, we will see a 20% year-over-year increase in employment and continue to see investment and demand for his STEM professionals within Uber, an Uber spokesperson said in an email.

EY also recruits diverse talent from its major engineering campuses. EY’s Talent His Leader, Sandeep Kohli, said:

Demand for STEM talent is also high, according to partner and chief talent officer SV Nathan, and is growing at rival Deloitte. Women in STEM are often hungry for role models. Emphasizing our women’s stories in areas such as cyber, cloud and AI through various touchpoints gave both prospective candidates and existing women professionals confidence, Nathan said. I’m here.

