India’s maturing startup culture is becoming a driving force for innovation





Some of the most frequently mentioned words by Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2023 were development, digital, infrastructure and capital. Even though FM acknowledged that India’s ranking improved for the quality of innovation, innovation was not far behind.

FM will be available for research by public and private medical college faculty and private sector R&D teams to facilitate collaborative innovation at selected laboratory facilities of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). allowed to do so. The pharmaceutical industry is proposing a program to foster research and innovation through centers of excellence. A national data governance policy is underway to unlock innovation and research by startups and academia. The government is also keen to encourage domestic production of lab-grown diamonds. This is an emerging sector driven by technology and innovation, with high employment potential.

The Global Innovation Index (GII) ranking for 2022 shows that India’s position has improved over the past three years to 40 from 46 in 2021 and 48 the year before. According to the GII, published annually by the World Intellectual Property Organization, a United Nations agency, India outperforms innovation outputs (results of innovation) over innovation inputs (related to a favorable environment for innovation). I’m here. In the former, India’s ranking improved from 45 in 2021 and 2020 to 39. In terms of inputs, India has increased to 42 from 57 in the last two years.

The index is built on seven pillars, with India performing best in market sophistication, knowledge and technological performance, but lagging behind in institutions and infrastructure. India’s top list of strengths are entrepreneurship culture and policies, dissemination of science graduates, and funding for start-ups and scale-ups.

This two-week Forbes India cover package on innovation provides apt evidence of how a troika of culture, talent and finance work together to drive innovative breakthroughs. Technology Editor Harichandan Arakali details his 10 early-stage startups in fields ranging from robotics and quantum cryptography to space and insect biotechnology. The most exciting is arguably the innovation around the energy transition, with the latest economic research pointing to a number of new technologies aimed at improving ecosystems and deploying promising innovations like green hydrogen. supplemented by policy.

One of the startups trying to put India on the green hydrogen map is NewTrace. Founded in 2020, NewTrace founders Prasanta Sarkar and Rochan Sinha set out to reduce the cost of green hydrogen to levels comparable to gray hydrogen made from natural gas. As the founder told his Arakali, his version of Clean costs six times as much as his. For more on its ambitions, see Putting India On The Green Hydrogen Map.

One area in which innovation is being called for is plastics, where accumulated waste is reaching its limits. The Mariwala Innovation Foundation (MIF) sees an opportunity for a focused intervention in the plastics value chain in its efforts to find solutions to the plastics problem. MIF has identified 15 unique innovations from a series of startups looking to solve complex plastic challenges. The big picture is eliminating waste and reusing products and materials. Naini Thaker describes the business models of four of these startups, including one that uses AI-based technology to sort dry waste, and another that makes sustainable bricks from recycled waste. Dig deep. Don’t miss Wild Wild Waste for more on these fascinating breakthroughs.

Best, Brian Carvalho

Editor, Forbes India

(This article appeared in the February 24, 2023 issue of Forbes India.

