ChatGPT fix shows EU outraged regulation – Center for Data Innovation





The EU is considering placing generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT in the high-risk category of the upcoming AI bill, subjecting such tools to onerous compliance requirements. This sloppy addition unnecessarily stifles creativity and shows that the EU is pressing the panic button instead of carefully weighing the benefits and risks of new technologies.

The AI ​​Act targets so-called high-risk applications of AI used in public services, law enforcement and judicial proceedings that must comply with the most stringent requirements, such as conformity assessment, technical documentation, surveillance and supervisory measures. . The new proposal classifies AI systems that generate complex text (chatbots) despite their low risk into a new high-risk category. AI-powered chatbots generate complex text from limited human input and perform functions ranging from recipes, poems, scripts, and article creation to Internet searches, creative ideas, and text summaries. Yes. Like many new technologies, AI chatbots have caused a familiar panic. Apocalypse prophesies (and is sad about it) that such tools will destroy education, create catastrophic redundancy, confuse and control masseurs to heighten their perceptions.

If there are plausible concerns about chatbots, such as the spread of misinformation and harmful content, legislators should introduce sectoral legislation such as the Digital Services Act, which requires platforms and search engines to tackle misinformation and harmful content. should address these risks. It’s not a way to completely ignore the risk profile of different use cases, as suggested. For example, it’s okay for a generative AI system to create fictional content as part of a novel. It’s a problem if you’re writing fictional content for a scientific journal.

Instead of carefully weighing these risks, legislators succumbed to the recent panic and proposed punishing a product that clearly benefits EU citizens. ChatGPT, which people are already using for various valuable functions. In addition to , this fix inadvertently assigns other useful and harmless tools as risky, such as:

Considering the above use cases absurdly risky, AI law stifles productivity and creativity. Worse, many of these tools limit what is currently free and impose costly compliance requirements.

The biggest concern right now is not that chatbots are lying, but that critics are lying about chatbots.

