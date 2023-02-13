Hoax bomb alert at Google’s Pune office, caller arrested





Google’s Pune office received a hoax Monday morning claiming there was a bomb on the office premises. The company’s Pune City Hall was temporarily put on alert after the call.

The call later turned out to be a hoax, police said Monday. The PTI reported that the man, who allegedly made the phone call while in a state of intoxication, ended up in Hyderabad, where he was arrested.

After being alerted, Mumbai police contacted Pune police who rushed to the tech giant’s offices in Pune.

The Pune Police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Team arrived at the scene and conducted an extensive search, but found nothing suspicious.

“Our office, located on the 11th floor of a high-rise commercial building in the Mundwa district of Pune, received a call late Sunday night stating that a bomb was being stored on our premises,” said Police (Zone V). said Vikrant Deshmukh, Deputy Director General of

“The call later turned out to be a hoax. The caller was tracked down to Hyderabad and arrested. He is said to have made the call while intoxicated,” the official said. Further investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

The police arrested the caller. He has been identified as Panayam Sivanand from Hyderabad. Google has filed a complaint with his BKC police station in Mumbai.

BKC Police have registered a case against the caller under Sections 505(1)(b) and 506(2) of the IPC. Further investigation into this matter is ongoing.

(with input from institutions)

