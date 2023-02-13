Conversation Designer on Google Talks UX for Wearables, LLM & More by Karen Kaushansky – Voicebot Podcast Ep 297





Karen Kaushansky is Google’s Conversation Designer, leading UX design for the Google Assistant on WearOS and most recently for the Pixel Watch. Smart Her speakers and mobile phone conversational UX are all the rage, but wearables introduce new variables and different mental models. Kaushansky talks about designing the voice experience on the watch, what it’s like to be an API or built into software, how it’s different to control hardware or run software on a device, etc. I will explain in detail.

The interview also discusses how conversation design has changed over the past 25 years. Kauschanski entered the industry in his 1990s and has witnessed many technological changes over the years. This also allows her to update her discussion of multimodal interfaces, which was the focus of her appearance on Episode 40 of her Voicebot Podcast five years ago. Finally, we discuss large-scale language models and the role of conversation designers in applications built on generative AI technology. She also offers great tips for designers to navigate this shift that is at the center of much debate today.

Kaushansky started his career as a speech technology designer at Nortel, then spent time at Nuance, Microsoft, and Jawbone. At Microsoft, she was part of the team that created her Cortana and deployed it to Windows Phone. She joined Google in 2019 and has led the design of her experiences for Google Assistant users on many products.

