Elets 7th BFSI CTO Summit: Tech Innovation Awards

The Banking and Financial Services Sector (BFSI) has always been a fast adopter of new technologies, and emerging technologies are changing the industry. These advances help modernize infrastructure, reduce costs, improve data security, and improve customer experience.

Elets Technomedia, together with The Banking & Finance Post, hosted Elets’ 7th BFSI CTO Summit on February 10, 2023 in Mumbai. The summit focused on the impact of transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, automation, blockchain and cloud. The summit featured thought leaders from the BFSI sector to discuss the critical role of security, customer experience, collaboration, regulation and innovation in taking the industry to new heights.

The Elets BFSI Tech Innovation Awards aim to highlight the exemplary contribution financial institutions have made to building a sustainable and resilient nation by honoring the best in technology and innovation across the BFSI industry. is.

Some of the award categories and winners are:

Bank:

Leading Technology Bank – Union Bank of India Innovative Initiative in Social Sector – IDBI Bank Great Use of AI/ML – South India Bank Great Data Analytics Initiative – HDFC Bank

Insurance company:

Excellence in Claims Management – ​​Shriram Life Insurance Excellence in Digital Insurance Innovation – HDFC ERGO General Insurance Excellence in Product Innovation – HDFC Life Insurance Customer Engagement Initiative Leader – IndiaFirst Life Insurance Excellence in Business Continuity Performance – Baja Allianz General Insurance Customers Leader of Engagement Initiative – ManipalCigna Health Insurance (Editor’s Choice Award)

Microfinance Banks and Clearing Banks:

Fastest Core Banking Implementation – Unity Small Finance Bank Outstanding Contribution to Rural Communities – Fino Payments Bank Outstanding Payments Solution Provider – India Post Payments Bank

NBFCs:

Champion of Financial Inclusion Initiative – Mufin Green Finance Excellence in Innovation and Emerging Technologies – Edelweiss Retail Finance Excellence in Financial Services – U GRO Capital Outstanding Customer Engagement Initiative – MoneyBoxx Outstanding Use of Technology in Lending – LoanTap Excellence in Innovative Product Technology – mPocket Excellence Innovation & Customer Engagement Initiative – FedFina Champion of Financial Inclusion Initiatives – Arth Padarth Factors Finance (Editor’s Choice) Excellence in Innovation & Emerging technologies – Arthan Finance (Editor’s Choice)

Companies:

Disruptive Innovation Award – CERF Solutions Private Ltd. Leader in Data Transformation Solutions – LUMIQ Outstanding Security Testing Provider – Entersoft Security Innovative Reconciliation Solutions – CredenTek Software Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. Digital Services Innovator: BOTm: Mobile Testing Nirvana (Editor’s Choice Award) Network Transformation Leader – Nexapp Technologies (Editor’s Choice Award)

We congratulate all the winners and their efforts to make an impact in the BFSI industry and look forward to further innovation in the next edition.

