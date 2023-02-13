Lagos State Science Fair Spotlights Need for Innovation





The Lagos State Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) organized its first science fair in Ikeja with the theme ‘Lagos 2050: Imagining the Future’.

The fair aims to inspire students from the state’s secondary and higher education institutions to conceptualize research and innovative solutions for the future.

Over 500 people attended the first edition of the fair, and many more attended online. During the fair, students were asked by his LASRIC to envision the cities of the future and create projects to drive them.

Remarks by the Special Advisor on Innovation and Technology

According to Olatubosun Alake, Special Advisor to the Governor for Innovation and Technology, the LASRIC Science Fair is an exhibition of student-created, technology-enabled solutions that will enhance the lifestyles of Lagos residents by 2050.

Alake said LASRIC is committed to providing opportunities for students. He also said the fair’s goal is to highlight student ingenuity and advance science and technology in public schools.

what the commissioner said

Speaking at the event, Science and Technology Secretary Hakeem Fahm said that in line with THEMES agenda of incorporating science and technology into all activities aimed at improving the quality of life, the fair will be among several innovation champions in the state. said to put a spotlight on Transform Lagos into a developed, industrial and modern nation through strategic and coordinated use of available resources.

The THEMES agenda integrates science and technology into all activities to improve the quality of life of the Lagos people and to develop Lagos through strategic and coordinated use of available resources into an industrial and modern society. It aims to transform the country into a As such, Science and Technology Secretary Hakeem Fahm said in his speech at the event that several innovations in the state, his champions, would be highlighted in addition to THEMES his agenda.

LASRIC is a self-governing council under the Ministry of Science and Technology with a mandate to use Lagos science, research and innovation to gain 21st century status. We plan to connect fiber optic cables to all public schools and institutions.of learning, health centers, all government agencies and parastats, he added fast tracking of smart city projects

Fahm said Governor Babajide Sanwoolz’s administration will improve the provision of the right infrastructure to expedite smart city projects to maximize the boundless opportunities of a fully digital economy. He said technology infrastructure and strategic innovation play the most important role in the implementation of the state government’s development agenda.

No shortage of talent among Lagos youth

Ibilola Kasunmu, Undersecretary of Science and Technology for English and Director of LASRIC, said the students showed great innovation at the fair, and the LASRIC Science Fair is clear evidence that there is no shortage of talent among young people in Lagos. added.

Achievements of LASRIC

Since January 2020, the council has funded more than 65 innovative start-ups and more than 70 research and development projects at four higher education institutions in the state, according to the special counsel. To other cities such as Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Other upcoming projects

Fahm also revealed that the state government is planning a KiTE (Knowledge, Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship) ICT hub project aimed at creating an environment conducive to the growth of technology clusters. The project is purported to have a significant economic impact on Nigeria, establishing Lagos as the country’s hub for innovation and a premier location for technology investment.

