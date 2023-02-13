The Biggest Retail Tech of the Past Weeks at a Glance — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





John Lewis Partnership

The John Lewis Partnership is currently working to label a groundbreaking new loyalty program that integrates high street, online and app touchpoints.

To make this happen, UK retailers will hire a creative, data-driven loyalty officer, working with a passionate and talented team to lead, design and deliver this next generation programme. I’m doing it.

A LinkedIn post states:

Additionally, we invest heavily in data and technology to help us deliver more personalized experiences, offers and rewards to our loyal customers. Join us on this exciting transformational journey. We remain a force for good.

Richard Hammond, CEO of customer analytics startup Uncrowd, described the job on LinkedIn as one of the hottest gigs at UK Loyalty. I know I have controversial views on this subject, but I also know there are a lot of you in my network who a) love this role and b) think you are incredibly good. I know.

what3words and DHL Parcel UK

what3words and DHL Parcel UK have announced new elements of their partnership.

Whether you’re a small business or a large ecommerce company, your customers can now add a what3words field at checkout to help shoppers specify their exact delivery address.

Once entered, your what3words address will be passed on to the DHL Parcel UK courier.

Last year, DHL Parcel UK announced the deployment of what3words location technology to its UK parcel app.

The latter divides the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, giving each square a unique combination of three words. DHL customers can find their address via maps available on the company’s app or on her website.

happy or not

Instant Customer Feedback Insights company HappyOrNot has announced the launch of its latest version of the Smiley Touch device.

With over 1 billion feedbacks since its launch, HappyOrNots’ range of smiley terminals serves over 4,000 brands in 135 countries, including Amazon, Google, Aramark, and Miami Airport.

The new version uses a built-in camera system and AI software to unlock instant anonymous feedback data and correlate it with the demographic information of the respondent.

Demographic analysis works by transforming and mapping facial features to a large number of data points to form a vector. The anonymized vectors are analyzed by AI to estimate the feedback giver’s age and gender with up to 95% accuracy.

Unlike facial recognition tools, HappyOrNots’ updated devices do not identify individuals. Instead, its sole purpose is to analyze silhouette vectors specifically designed to hide the identity of the respondent.

The upgraded terminals have already been adopted by European retail chain XXL Sport & Villmark and Canadian pharmacy chain MacQuarries.

