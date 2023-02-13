



Charlton Monsanto, EVP Digital CX at Capgemini, joins Neha Kulkarni for a bit of a serious, lighthearted conversation about why organizations need to scale with immersive technology and how to navigate the challenges ahead.

In this Tech Talk, Charlton discusses the state of the immersive technology industry and what it means for the average techie, how companies can use immersive technology to streamline operations, how immersive technology can Learn how to shape the future.

Watch the full conversation in this video.

—–Time stamp——-

0:00Opens a new window – Introduction

0:51Opens a new window – Tell us about your journey in immersive experience technology.

4:16Opens a new window – Can you describe the state of the immersive technology industry and what that means for the average techie?

8:51Opens a new window – How can businesses use immersive technology to streamline operations?

13:07Opens a new window – What makes you hesitate to invest in immersive technology? What real-world use cases will change this?

15:48Opens a new window – What steps can your IT team take to prepare to integrate immersive technology into your organization?

18:11Opens a new window – Can you talk about how immersive technology will shape the future of the enterprise?

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to harness the power of technology to transform and manage their businesses. The Group is guided daily by the purpose of unlocking human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. He is a responsible and diverse organization with over 350,000 team his members in over 50 countries. With 55 years of strong heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is a rapidly evolving cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platform. The group reports that in 2021 he will have a global revenue of 18 billion.

About Charlton MonsantoOpen a new window

Charlton Monsanto is EVP of Digital Customer Experience at Capgemini Americas. A new window will open. He leads the global offering of immersive experiences and is responsible for the design and interactive practice. Charlton leverages his experience in consulting, digital strategy, enterprise architecture, and customer engagement strategy to build and manage strategic client and partner relationships. He is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

AboutTech TalkOpen a new window

Tech Talk is an interview series featuring prominent CTOs and senior technology executives from around the world. Join us in a conversation with these tech and his IT leaders who share their insights and research on data, analytics and emerging technologies.If you are a tech expert and want to share your thoughts, [email protected] a new window

Immersive technology details:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/innovation/videos/invest-in-immersive-tech-next/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

