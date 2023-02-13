Retailers likely to back Google with NCLAT





A domestic retailer may assist Google in the National Court of Appeals for the Corporate Law (NCLAT) by testifying that data transfers are free when users of Google Android devices switch to iOS (Apple) devices. .

Between 15-17 February, NCLAT will hear Google’s claims on Google’s appeal against the Indian Competition Commission’s order punishing monopoly practices.

Domestic retailers selling Android and iOS (Apple) phones include WhatsApp, apart from the availability of several software packages such as Samsung Smart Switch, OnePlus Clone Phone, Xiaomi Mi Mover and Move to iOS. It is understood to point to migrating major apps. Migrating from an Android device to iOS is easy, reasonably fast, and free of charge. Additionally, the customer can trade in her Android device for an iPhone and vice versa.

Retailers say the software packages are developing rapidly as both Android and iOS want to attract each other’s customers. In fact, the vast majority, if not all, of the new iOS customers in India come from Android. This is fundamentally different from Europe, where transitions are made for consideration.

This particular piece of evidence is because the CCI order holding Google guilty of abusing its dominant position states that there is no substitutability between India’s 97% Android market and its 3% iOS market. may be assumed to be important.

The Executive Director’s report from which the CCI passed its order states at paragraph 8.93: In addition, the fact that Android device users face significant costs when switching over again underscores Google’s established dominance. on your iOS device. These include the need to download and purchase existing apps for new smart mobile OSs, the need to learn and get used to new interfaces, and the need to transfer large amounts of data through often inconvenient and imperfect mechanisms. includes the need to

Google, which claims that the CCI order contains more than 50 copy-paste cases from the European Commission’s Android decision (Case AT. 40099 Google Android) passed in 2018, said that the cases I’m giving an example here to prove.

When users of Google Android devices switch to iOS devices, they face significant costs. These include the need to download and purchase existing apps for new smart mobile OSs, the need to learn and get used to new interfaces, and the need to transfer large amounts of data through often inconvenient and imperfect mechanisms. includes the need to According to Google’s filing, the EC’s Android decision for 2018 was:

As is known, the CCI, by order of October 2022, has decided to license the smart mobile device operating system, the app store marketplace for Android smart mobiles, general web search services, and non-operating system-specific mobile web. Guilty of Google for exploiting its dominance. Domestic browser and online video hosting platform. Therefore, it instructed the company to stop and stop such practice, he imposed a fine of Rs 1,338 crore.

Then, after failing to obtain a temporary stay on CCI’s order from NCLAT and the Supreme Court, Google made changes to its domestic Android policy. This includes allowing a user to choose a default search engine on his Android-based smartphone. OEMs or smartphone makers are now free to license individual Google apps to pre-install on their devices. The next course of events will be determined by NCLAT.

