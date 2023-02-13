Google expands ‘pre-banking’ of misinformation in Europe





WASHINGTON (AP) — After promising results in Eastern Europe, Google launches new campaign in Germany. The campaign aims to make people more resilient to the corrosive effects of online misinformation.

The tech giant plans to release a series of short videos highlighting techniques common to many misleading claims.The videos will appear as ads on platforms such as Germany’s Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. A similar campaign is underway in India.

This is an approach called pre-banking and it involves teaching people how to spot false allegations before they come across them. This strategy has gained support among researchers and technology companies.

Beth Goldberg, Head of Research and Development at Jigsaw, Google’s incubator unit that studies emerging societal challenges, said: “Using advertising as a tool to combat misinformation is very novel, and we are thrilled with the results.”

Beliefs in falsehoods and conspiracy theories are nothing new, but the speed and reach of the Internet have increased their power. It can discourage racism, spread authoritarian propaganda, foster distrust in democratic institutions, and encourage violence.

It’s a challenge with few easy solutions. Facts of Journalism His checks are effective, but they are labor-intensive, not read by everyone, and fail to convince those already distrustful of conventional journalism. Content moderation by tech companies is another response, but it only encourages cries of censorship and bigotry while spreading misinformation elsewhere.

By contrast, pre-banking videos are relatively cheap and easy to produce, and can be viewed by millions of people when posted on popular platforms. It avoids political challenges entirely by focusing on the techniques that make viral misinformation so contagious, rather than on the topic of false claims that are.

These techniques include fearmongering, scapegoating, false comparisons, exaggeration, and lack of context. Whether the subject is COVID-19, mass shootings, immigration, climate change, or elections, misleading claims often rely on one or more of these tricks to exploit sentiment. and short-circuit critical thinking.

Last fall, Google launched its biggest theory test to date with pre-banking video campaigns in Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia. The video analyzes various techniques used to make false claims about Ukrainian refugees. Many of these claims were based on startling and unsubstantiated tales of refugees committing crimes and taking jobs from residents.

The video has been viewed 38 million times on Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter. This is a number that corresponds to the majority of the population of the three countries. Researchers found that people who had seen the video were more likely to identify misinformation techniques and were less likely to spread false claims to others than those who had never seen the video. discovered.

The pilot project is the largest test of pre-banking to date, and there is a growing consensus in favor of the theory.

“This was essentially a bad news business when it came to misinformation, but a good news story.” Countries such as Brazil, Spain, France and the United States

Mahadevan describes the strategy as “a very efficient way to deal with large-scale misinformation because it can reach many people and deal with widespread misinformation at the same time.” increase.

Google’s new campaign in Germany focuses on photos and videos to make it easier to present false evidence. One example: After the earthquake in Turkey last week, some social media users shared a video of a massive explosion in Beirut in 2020 that was actually footage of a nuclear explosion triggered by the earthquake. I claimed. This wasn’t the first time the 2020 explosion was the subject of misinformation.

Google is set to unveil its new German campaign on Monday ahead of next week’s Munich Security Conference. The timing of the announcement comes ahead of the annual international security stakeholder meeting and reflects growing concern among both technology companies and government officials about the impact of misinformation.

University of Cambridge professor Sander van der Linden is considered a leading theorist Cambridge University professor Sander van der Linden said tech companies’ preference for pre-banking was easily political This is to avoid sensitive topics that are easily stigmatized. Van der Linden collaborated on his Google campaign and now also gives advice to his Facebook and his Instagram owner, Meta.

Meta has incorporated pre-banking into various media literacy and anti-misinformation campaigns in recent years, the company told The Associated Press in an email.

This includes a 2021 program in the United States that will provide media literacy training on COVID-19 to Black, Latino and Asian American communities. The trained participant was later tested and found to be much more resistant to his misleading COVID-19 claims.

Pre-banking presents its own challenges. The effect of the video eventually wears off and requires the use of regular “booster” videos. Your videos should also be well-crafted enough to grab your audience’s attention and tailored for different languages, cultures, and demographics. Also, like vaccines, he’s not 100% effective for everyone.

Google found that campaigns in Eastern Europe vary by country. The video had the highest effect in Poland, but in Slovakia the researchers found “little or no discernible effect”. One possible explanation: The video was dubbed into Slovak and not specifically made for a local audience.

But pre-banking, along with traditional journalism, content moderation, and other methods of combating misinformation, can help communities acquire a form of herd immunity around misinformation, limiting its spread and impact. .

“You can think of misinformation as a virus. It spreads. “Some people get symptoms, some don’t. So if it spreads and behaves like a virus, maybe we can find a way to inoculate people.”

