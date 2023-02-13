Working at Google: Maps – by Albert Cory





In the last three episodes, I joined Enterprise and then Ads, sometimes helping them make money with their fists. One of the owned and operated properties I helped him with was Google Maps, working with a monetization team led by Chip Chapin. Maps was my next destination. But first, an interesting (I hope) digression:

I was in GWC-1 (near the corner of Rengstorff and Charleston for Google West Campus) when I started using Maps. On occasional walks around the area, during breaks he sees a large group of people hanging out around the door of GWC-3. He smokes and looks more like a high school student than a Googler. They were book his scanners, hourly workers paid as much as Burger King staff (this comparison came from his Googler who gave a technical talk on the project ).

The Atlantic wrote a very good article on Google Books.

If you need a depressing legal reason why you can’t go to Google and download an out-of-print and long-forgotten book, read on now.

When I first joined, I attended a number of internal meetings about how book scanning worked, and I thought it was incredibly clever. Described here, they are patented.

The machine projects an infrared grid onto the page. This is not visible in the photo, but the software flattens the page. Scanning a book therefore eliminates the need to tear off the binding and discard the book. They could take a book off the shelf, scan it, and put it back in. They’ve done it for entire university libraries like the University of Michigan.

The machine needed a human to sit there, turn pages, and take pictures. Many times. That’s what Book Scanner did. It wasn’t what you would call skilled labour.

They had yellow badges (at Google, full-time employees had no color badges, contractors had red badges, and interns had blue badges). The symbolism of yellow was clearly lost to the HR personnel who chose that color.

Yellow Badges were not allowed anywhere else on the Google campus, nor were they allowed access to the microkitchens in their buildings.

It turns out that you can ask anyone at Google if they’ve seen or heard of Yellow Badges. they weren’t really visible. I would love to talk to some of them if I had the chance. Now retired and walking his dog twice a day, he talks a lot to regular people who don’t work in tech. They are the most fun and interesting people in Silicon Valley.

Eventually, book scanning was moved off campus and GWC-3 was refurbished for regular Google use. My own project has moved there.

As The Atlantic reported, Google has a vast warehouse of millions of world books that no one can read. Not even Google employees! Hard to believe. Congress could pass some bills to clear up this mess, but I don’t think they’re considering it.

That’s enough. Go to map.

One of the first things I noticed when I joined Maps was that whenever I talked to people outside of Google about my work, they would always say, “Oh, I love Google Maps!” This was a change from the days of advertising when we were told not to click on ads. I would answer:

Chip Chapin was the project lead for the group modifying My Maps, a feature that allows you to create your own maps. Specifically, I was adapting it to use Fusion Tables. It seemed like an easy way to get familiar with the map, and I became good friends with Chip.

For example, when inviting guests from outside the prefecture to a wedding ceremony, create a map of the church, reception hall, guest hotel, airport, etc. and distribute it to the invitees. I’ve used it for vacations: places I plan to visit, hotels I plan to stay at, etc.

Here’s what my map looks like in 2010

Note that My Maps is right next to Get Directions. In 2022, when you click the hamburger menu on the left of Search Google Maps

Get a list of all saved maps

I was told to convert My Maps to Fusion Tables, don’t ask me why. Apparently someone thought this was a good idea. Fusion Tables is now obsolete, and Arizona is particularly at risk.

If you have any doubts, I don’t claim they have more engineers than they know what to do.

There has been a greater effort to make money off maps that have always been money holes (or loss leaders in retail parlance). The idea was that many businesses needed accurate geographic data, and that Google should of course provide it for a fee. Natural resource companies, developers, government agencies, solar producers, power generation companies, and the list goes on. Unfortunately, there is already a big company in that space, ArcGIS.

A little digression about customer lock-in.

There are all sorts of very expensive software packages such as SAP (for business), Oracle applications, SAS analytics, IBM mainframe software, etc. that are very difficult to learn but have almost every feature imaginable. Users have invested so much effort and money that they are basically being held hostage, so they become fanatical loyal. For example, there is an entire industry of SAP consultants. For example, expensive specialists that you have to hire after installing SAP. They have been hanging out for years. These systems cannot be removed once installed.

Stockholm Syndrome is another word. ArcGIS is one of those hostage software systems. People who use it can’t imagine using dclass like Google Maps. It’s for consumers, not serious business people like them.

There is a book about how companies with such locked-in markets abdicate: The Innovator’s Dilemma. In general:

A small company makes a shoddy product with cheaper technology that captures the low end of the market. It does most of what the big ones do and is much cheaper.

Big companies don’t take newcomers seriously. In fact, the profit margins of large companies have improved.

This small company uses its profits to improve its products and start capturing more of the big company’s market. They call this moving up the value chain.

Ultimately, you essentially get all the market and the big companies go bankrupt.

Excited to be able to reproduce this in ArcGIS. Their product was incredibly difficult to learn, but Google was easy for consumers to use. Google Maps is probably not as comprehensive as ArcGIS, but it’s much cheaper and easier.

Anyway, that was my idea. I also thought it was management. Management turned out to be more interested in fighting each other.

Chip led a group that included a crisis response team to assist in the event of an earthquake, flood, tsunami, or other disaster. This is particularly relevant to maps for obvious reasons. Disaster maps want to show where relief efforts are located, where survivors may be lost, etc. Their needs overlap with those of regular users of My Maps, so rather than creating a separate map, the tool allows them to add crisis response functionality to My Maps.

At one point I had probably the strangest meeting of my entire career.

I said the Crisis Response Team is part of our group. Apparently Chip didn’t please Powers That Be. Perhaps as an older man, he had opinions and was not as easily persuaded as a young naive.

Capin, who was the leader of the crisis team, a very good engineer and a very precocious young man, was proposed to be our overall leader. If there is an attempt, it will all be done behind closed doors and announced as a fait accompli. It is never, never openly discussed.

Nevertheless, that’s what happened. We went around the table, with both Chip and Ka-Ping present, discussing whether he should take over (I said no to him, in favor of Chip). Ka-Ping didn’t win. He still doesn’t understand why he wants to humiliate him so much.

As I said, chips are clearly not pleasing upper management and outsider Louis Perrotchon

Joined as second manager.Next, Louis hired a man named Igor Benko

Our manager and project lead is a twenty-something named Chris Ouk. Chris had no background in maps. Igor had no background in maps. Maybe that made them ideal as adaptable people.

In any case, the management confusion was settled, so I was able to proceed to a full-fledged rewrite of My Map. This was a lot more work than originally planned to just convert to Fusion Tables.

As I recall, there were about six of us, plus a user experience (UX) expert and a product manager. Most of the work was done in JavaScript on the user end, but for some reason I didn’t want to do that and can’t remember, so I continued working in Java which meant the backend server.

The server contained a database and Google seemed to have a new database project every month. BigTable is widely publicized outside of Google, but countless systems have been built on top of it. The map used one of them. Silly me thought they really cared about attracting 3rd party developers and wanted a database API that would appeal to them.

my mistake. What they really cared about was getting along with the rest of the Geo team. A new, business-friendly API was something they didn’t care about at all. As with ad conversion metrics (last post), I should have listened to the conventional wisdom.

I wrote one function that is still available. Let’s start with My Maps. Here is the Excel Im importing into the map.

Okay, let’s get to it. My Maps looks like this:

MyMap can contain layers, but we don’t actually use them here.in the previous screenshot[MyMaps で開く]Click to display this screen.

Date: All of these screenshots were captured in December 2022. The software may have changed by the time you read this, but it can still be changed at this time.

follow here. This might be something you really want to do, but you didn’t know how! All of these features have been the subject of countless discussions with product managers and just about everyone else.

(Mandatory note: Of course, I didn’t do all this myself. Very little work is done alone in the engineering field. Moreover, many people who came after me fixed bugs and made improvements. that is certain.)

Your own spreadsheets are what we call user-generated content (UGC) and should initially be treated like radioactive waste. Thousands of hackers really want to do some harm to Google. Therefore, you should carefully research their data before processing it. I had to learn how to handle UGC properly.

I added a layer called Austin Fatalities to the map. I have a CSV from data.world that I want to import.

[インポート]Click to provide a file and you will see this dialog. If it can’t guess, the software needs to know which column the address is in (the City and State columns are present, but not shown in that diagram).

So select Address, City, State and click Continue. Now we need to give each point a name. I decide it will be the person who had the accident:

[完了]When you click , it looks like this:

Let’s click on the easternmost accident near the Tesla factory.

error

Now, looking to the left, one line of messages failed to display on the map. This is a problem that has been plaguing us for months and I think we have created 3 or 4 unusable versions.

You could try to convert the user’s address to a latitude and longitude pair, but it’s not always possible, so you’ll need to indicate that to the user somehow. How to do that was a difficult question. I think they came up with the best way.

The answer (full disclosure, I didn’t initially) is:

MyMaps places a red alert marker on the problem column. In this case, 6200 N IH 35 SB SVRD FLYOVER TO EB E US HWY 290 EB could not be translated. Now you can edit that cell and pass it through.

Maybe you see that red light and of course you think it’s obvious! All I can say is that once you look it’s all clear.

In the next post, we continue the map and move on to patent litigation.

