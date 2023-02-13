SureScreen Diagnostics Named Leading Innovator for DIT





One of the UK’s largest manufacturers of lateral flow tests is looking to access new markets around the world after being named as a Leading UK Life Sciences Innovator by the Department for International Trade (DIT).

SureScreen Diagnostics, based in Sherwood Park, Annesley, Nottinghamshire, has announced that it has won the 2023 UK Life Sciences Innovators category for Diagnostics and Precision Medicine.

DIT, which specializes in inward investment into the UK and helps UK companies succeed in global trade, has launched a showcase at Arab Health in Dubai.

SureScreen has been manufacturing Lateral Flow Tests (LFT) for over 25 years and already exports to many countries. SureScreen kits are estimated to be in use somewhere in Europe every two seconds, as part of the belief that they can give patients the ability to seek early and accurate diagnosis rather than waiting for problems. The company is actively looking for new sales territories. This is a proactive approach that saves national health systems time and money.

And with recent investments in new high-tech manufacturing facilities and new innovations in its R&D pipeline, the company believes it is better suited than ever to increase its export activity.

SureScreen Director David Campbell said:

We believe this accreditation will help facilitate exports over the coming months and assist people around the world with accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostics. I look forward to raising the flag of British science.

DIT has always been very helpful and supportive of SureScreen. DIT expertise can be invaluable, especially when exporting to new markets, so I encourage other companies to get involved and work with his DIT.

Founded in Derby in 1996, SureScreen has been manufacturing LFTs for over 25 years, with recent developments including tests looking for influenza, COVID and RSV, Strep A and M-Pox.

We also offer tests for other applications such as drug and alcohol detection and fertility screening.

