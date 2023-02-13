Federal Reserve policy statement adds hurdles to digital asset activity and innovation by state-owned banks – Fin Tech





To print this article, simply register or log in to Mondaq.com.

in short

Situation: The Federal Reserve Board (“Board”) issued a new policy statement (“Policy Statement ”) was issued.

Result: Policy statements generally refer to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”), apply substantive requirements and, in some cases, apply the OCC’s “no supervisory objections” and other processes to applications by state-owned banks. To do. It is a member of the Federal Reserve System (“Fed”). Although the policy statement applies broadly, its preamble suggests that the Board’s initial focus is on digital asset activities.

Forward Looking: While the immediate impact of the Policy Statement may affect the activities of your digital assets, the terms of the Policy Statement generally apply to “novel and unprecedented activity.” And while policy statements seemingly reflect the Board’s submission to the OCC (and, where appropriate, the FDIC), the impact is that state-owned banks develop innovative practices and new technologies. It will likely be a check on the ability of the state banking authorities to allow to conduct banking business;

America’s dual banking system, at its best, allows states to function as Judge Brandeis’ democratic laboratories. Throughout the history of the banking industry, innovation has frequently occurred at the state level. And what is innovative today may become standard or mediocre tomorrow. For example, state-owned banks were the first to introduce checking accounts to US consumers.

Issuance of the policy statement appears to have been driven by Board concerns about cryptocurrency risks to the stability of the banking system (or possibly even to the stability of individual banks with significant exposure to cryptocurrencies). ). reduce those risks. However, its impact also includes limiting the flexibility of state banking authorities and their licensed banks (at least those of the Federal Reserve Board) to use methods and technologies unrelated to cryptocurrencies. and innovate over time.

The policy statement ostensibly states that under Section 9, Section 13 of the Federal Reserve Act, the Federal Reserve Board states that state member banks may only engage in activities permitted to national banks, unless expressly authorized to do so. It announces that it adopts the rebuttable presumption that it can be involved as the principal. You may do so only in accordance with any additional conditions imposed by applicable federal regulators under federal law or FDIC regulation. Otherwise, the Board will treat requests to engage in such “novel and unprecedented” activities as a change in the general nature of the bank’s business, and member banks will be required to seek Board approval under Regulation H. must get. No activity allowed.

In its preamble, the Board gave two examples of how the rebuttable presumption process affects digital assets. (ii) state member banks may not issue “dollar tokens” (a new term that is largely similar to, but not identical to, stablecoins), except as permitted by existing OCC Interpretation Letters; . Therefore, state member banks must obtain a “no supervisory objection” from Fed staff before issuing stablecoins. This is a hurdle unlikely to be overcome under policy statements and other recent guidance.

The Board issued a policy statement on the same day that the Federal Reserve Board rejected applications for Custodian Bank membership and master accounts. Custodia, Wyoming’s Special Purpose Depository Institution (“SPDI”), nearly two years ago had applied for her Fed membership. Custodia sued the Federal Reserve Board and its local Federal Reserve Bank, the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, in an attempt to force the Fed to act on its petition. In rejecting the application, consistent with its policy statement, the Fed cited safety and soundness risks associated with custodia’s proposed digital asset activity. Another reason was that Custodia did not have an adequate risk management framework to mitigate the “safety and integrity risks” commonly associated with digital asset activities.

While some stakeholders may welcome the transparency of policy statements, this is a broader assertion of federal officials against state legislation and a potentially high payoff for Federal Reserve prerogatives. In taking significant steps to mitigate risks that appear largely confined to a handful of financial institutions, policy statements range from purely technical to the overall dynamics of the dual banking system. It raises various questions.

Does the Board expect state member banks to comply with the nondisclosure terms, conditions, and restrictions imposed on the National Bank? Does the Board distinguish between: (ii) 12 “written” enforceable conditions within the meaning of USC 1818? Will the FDIC do the same to harmonize authority between state member banks and state nonmember banks?

Two key points

The policy statement gives greater leverage to state member banks whose boards seek to engage in “novel and unprecedented activities.” State member banks should expect considerable scrutiny if they seek to pursue “novel and unprecedented activity,” including digital asset activity, leading to increased skepticism from the Fed in general and from the Board of Governors in particular. We should expect to face more engagement from the Society.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. You should seek professional advice for your particular situation.

Popular Articles: US Technology

Blockchain comparison guide

Carrie Olsen

Bermuda Jurisdiction Blockchain Comparison Guide, Check Comparison Guide section and compare across multiple countries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mondaq.com/unitedstates/fin-tech/1281946/fed-policy-statement-adds-hurdles-to-digital-asset-activities-and-innovation-by-state-banks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos