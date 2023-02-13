‘Flip-flop’ qubits: realizing new qubits in silicon controlled by electrical signals





The team, led by Professor Andrea Morello, combines the sophisticated quantum properties of single atoms with the simple controllability using electrical signals, similar to those used in ordinary computers, called flip-flop qubits. demonstrated the operation of a new type of qubit chip.

Deliberate Target: Electrical Control of Single-Atom Qubits

New qubits or new modes of operation may be discovered by lucky chance. But this is entirely by design, Morello says. Our group has delivered excellent qubits over his decade, but we needed something that could be electrically controlled for maximum ease of operation. So it was necessary to invent something completely new.

Professor Morelos’ group has demonstrated that the nuclear spin of a single phosphorous atom in silicon as well as the spin of an electron can be used as a qubit unit of information used to perform quantum computing calculations. Proved for the first time. He explains that while both qubits perform exceptionally well on their own, they require an oscillating magnetic field for their operation.

Magnetic fields are difficult to localize at the nanometer scale, the typical size of individual quantum computer components. This is why the first proposals for silicon qubits envisioned immersing all qubits in a uniform oscillating magnetic field, applied across the chip, and selecting qubits to operate using local electric fields. .

A few years ago, Professor Morelos’ team, defining a qubit as the combination of the up-down/up-down orientation of electrons and nuclei, suggested that it would be possible to control such qubits using only electric fields. I noticed. Today’s result is an demonstration of that visionary idea.

This new qubit is called a flip-flop because it consists of two spins (electron spin and nuclear spin) belonging to the same atom, always pointing in opposite directions. Paper published in Science Advances.

For example, if the 0 state is electron down/nucleus up and the 1 state is electron up/nucleus down, it means that changing from 0 to 1 will flip up the electrons and flop down the nuclei. Hence the name!

A sketch of a silicon nanoelectronic device hosting a ‘flip-flop’ qubit. The nuclear spins (orange n) and electron spins (blue e) flip-flop against each other, always pointing in opposite directions.Image: Courtesy

This theory predicted that arbitrary quantum states in flip-flop qubits could be programmed by moving electrons relative to the nucleus.

Our experiment confirmed that prediction with complete accuracy, says Dr. Tim Botzem, another lead author.

Most importantly, such electronic displacements can be obtained simply by applying a voltage to a small metal electrode instead of exposing the tip to an oscillating magnetic field. This is very similar to the types of electrical signals normally routed within traditional silicon computer chips that are used daily in computers and smartphones.

A Promising Strategy for Scaling Up to Massive Quantum Processors

Electrical control of flip-flop qubits by transferring electrons from the nucleus has very important side effects. An electric dipole is formed when a negative charge (electron) leaves a positive charge (nucleus). Placing two (or more) electric dipoles close to each other creates a strong electrical coupling between them, allowing the kind of multiqubit quantum logic operations needed to perform useful quantum computations. You can mediate.

An measurement of the probability that the nuclei and electrons spin “up”. This data clearly shows the flip-flop dynamics, where the two spin orientations switch many times when the electrical drive signal is gradually applied.Image: Courtesy

The standard way to couple spin qubits in silicon is to bring the electrons so close together that they make effective contact, says Morello.

This requires placing the qubits in a grid with a pitch of tens of nanometers. The engineering challenges in doing so are very serious. In contrast, electric dipoles do not need to touch each other and influence each other from a distance. Our theory indicates that 200 nanometers is the optimal distance for fast, high-fidelity quantum manipulation.

This could be a breakthrough development because 200 nanometers is enough distance to insert various control and readout devices between qubits, making it easier to wire and operate processors. .

