Valentine’s Day Special! You can buy the Apple iPhone 13 for 36,999 via Flipkart





Looking to buy a brand new iPhone to gift your loved one this Valentine’s Day? If so, we have news you might like. Walmart-owned Flipkart is giving you the chance to buy an iPhone 13 for just $36,999. how?read

The base model of the iPhone 13 with 128GB storage is currently listed for 61,999 on Flipkart. HDFC Bank customers can get an additional 2,000 discount on their phone purchases. This reduces the price of the phone to 59,999.

Plus, there’s up to $23,000 in replacement discounts on the Apple iPhone 13. This further reduces the price to 36,999. Please note that the 23,000 discount is the maximum redemption discount. The final price depends on the working condition of the old smartphone you want to replace.

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

The Apple iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which is also found in the iPhone 14. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts a long battery life. Equipped with a 12MP camera on the front for selfies. There is also a 12MP dual camera setup on the back.

Smartphones come in three storage variants. These include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The handset works with iOS 15 out of the box.

Meanwhile, Apple plans to equip the iPhone 15 series with a USB Type-C port. However, the company may now be planning to restrict his Type-C port in the same way as the Lightning port. Macrumour reports that his USB-C port and accompanying charging cable on the iPhone 15 contain a Lightning-like authentication chip that could limit functionality with accessories not approved by Apple. there is.

Citing Weibo rumors, the report states that Apple has developed its own variant for the iPhone 15s USB Type-C port. The Weibo leaker claims he is an integrated circuit expert with 25 years of experience with his Pentium processor from Intel.

For those of you who don’t know, an integrated circuit or IC interface is a semiconductor chip used to manage the sharing of information between devices. These connectors contain a small IC that authenticates the parts involved in the connection.

Catch all business news, market news, breaking news events and breaking news updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app for daily market updates.less topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/valentines-day-special-you-can-buy-apple-iphone-13-rs-36-999-via-flipkart-11676210705067.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos