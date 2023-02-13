5 ChatGPT-based add-ons for Chrome to make your life easier.Method is as follows





The tech world is taking the world by storm with the arrival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. AI-based chatbots are part of sophisticated systems that generate content from text to images. This will be one of the most disruptive forces of his decade for big tech, industry and the jobs of the future. AI-based chatbots can not only simply answer the most difficult queries, but also help with everyday tasks such as drafting emails and preparing tweets.

Here are five ChatGPT-based extensions you can add to Google Chrome to boost your productivity.

Tweet GPT

This ChatGPT extension for Chrome uses artificial intelligence to tweet on your behalf in social media networks. AI is useful because it can adopt different behavioral patterns depending on the user’s choice. Extensions can be added from the Chrome Web Store.

Prontheus

Would you rather talk than write? His ChatGPT extension for Chrome turns AI into a virtual assistant that responds to voice commands. However, these answers are based on text. Moreover, it works well in English.

YouTube Summary with ChatGPT

Long transcribed or watched YouTube videos can take a long time. An extension developed by Glasp uses ChatGPT to create transcripts and summaries of YouTube videos.After adding the extension, the user will see a[トランスクリプトと概要]You can check the box. This extension is useful if you want to learn faster from streaming platform tutorials. You can access the summary for any video by clicking the video thumbnail summary button while watching the video.

Merlin

This Chrome extension helps users of search engines, LinkedIn, Twitter, or other websites. Once Merlin is installed, select any content and press Ctrl + M (Windows) and CMD + M (Mac) to access Merlin Box. This tool is useful for writing replies, shortening text, providing summarized content, and more. The developer claims it can be used in all Google searches.

Share GPT

This extension helps users bookmark and share ChatGPT prompts in a few simple steps. Users can share the prompt by clicking on the share button below the prompt and the share and bookmark options.

