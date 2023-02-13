February Headliners, Part II: What’s Happening Across North Carolina in Tech





Here’s a roundup of upcoming events in North Carolina through the end of February. Includes the latest meetups, conferences, workshops, application deadlines and networking events happening in Asheville, Charlotte, Triad, Wilmington, and other parts of the state.

Many events will be held in person as some organizers are returning to live events. Others are held virtually and are listed as such.

If you would like to submit an event to WRAL TechWire’s statewide event calendar, feel free to contact us here.

Take the Leap February 14, 6-8pm (Online)

Take the Leap, offered by the Small Business and Technology Development Center, is a free four-week cohort that covers starting and ending your business, including identifying your target market, creating a business plan, executing your finances, and marketing your brand.

One Million Cups Lake Norman February 15, 7:30-9:00 am @Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (& online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs in the Lake Norman area meet to introduce their companies to mentors, advisors, and other start-ups. Join us, meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

One Million Cups Robson County February 15 8-9am @Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub

This monthly event allows local Robson County entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to their peers and network with the startup community.

A Million Cups of Charlotte February 15, 8-9am (Online)

Our weekly 1 Million Cups Charlotte features presentations by local startups and Q&A from the community.

One Million Cups Fayetteville Feb 15 9am @Fayetteville Technical Community College

Fayetteville entrepreneurs can join the 1 Million Cups every Wednesday to announce their ventures and meet other founders in the region.

One Million Cups Wilmington February 15 9-10am @UNCW Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and Online)

This weekly event brings together entrepreneurs from the Wilmington and Cape Fear communities for coffee, casual startup pitches and conversations.

One Million Cups Asheville Feb 15 9-10am @Hatch Innovation Hub

Asheville’s startup community meets weekly to hear pitches from local founders and network with peers, investors and business leaders.

On-Farm Food Safety & Market Opportunities Feb 15 9am-3pm @UNC Pembroke Entrepreneur Hub

This workshop will cover the basics of on-farm food safety and cover topics such as risk assessment, record-keeping procedures, planning and market opportunities.

Mountain BizWorks ScaleUp Trailblazing Workshop February 15, 12:00-2:00 PM (Online)

Hosted by Mountain BizWorks, this workshop is the first in a four-part series covering core concepts related to growing your business.

Health Innovation Pitch Day February 15, 4:30-8:30 PM @AvidXchange

Hosted by the Kepler team, the Novant Health Innovation Lab and RevTech Labs, the event features six digital health startups pitching before a panel of experts dedicated to healthcare and investment. Networking follows.

Application Deadline: Davidson College’s Nisbet Venture Fund February 15th

The Davidson Colleges Nisbet Venture Fund is an annual pitch competition for student entrepreneurs and alumni. Selected participants will receive coaching and mentorship before pitching their venture for the chance to win up to $25,000 in this year’s competition, scheduled for April 19th.

PitchBreakfast 10th Anniversary Celebration February 16, 6-9pm @Norfolk Hall

PitchBreakfast marks 10 years since providing a forum for Charlotte-area entrepreneurs to pitch, get feedback, and meet others in the startup community.

Application Deadline: RevTech Labs Fintech & Insurtech Accelerator February 17th

The following classes of applications from Charlottes RevTech Labs have been published. This is his 14-week accelerator for post-revenue startups in the fintech and insurtech sectors.

CISO Executive Roundtable February 21, 7:45-9:00 AM (Online)

This quarterly meeting brings together CISOs, VPs, and board-level security leaders from NC TECH member companies.

Take the Leap February 21, 6-8pm (Online)

Take the Leap, offered by the Small Business and Technology Development Center, is a free four-week cohort that covers starting and ending your business, including identifying your target market, creating a business plan, executing your finances, and marketing your brand.

One Million Cups Lake Norman Feb 22, 7:30am-9am @Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (& online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs in the Lake Norman area meet to introduce their companies to mentors, advisors, and other start-ups. Join us, meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

A Million Cups of Charlotte February 22nd, 8-9am (Online)

Our weekly 1 Million Cups Charlotte features presentations by local startups and Q&A from the community.

One Million Cups Fayetteville Feb 22 9am @Fayetteville Technical Community College

Fayetteville entrepreneurs can join the 1 Million Cups every Wednesday to announce their ventures and meet other founders in the region.

1 Million Cup Wilmington February 22, 9-10am @UNCW Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and Online)

This weekly event brings together entrepreneurs from the Wilmington and Cape Fear communities for coffee, casual startup pitches and conversations.

One Million Cups Asheville Feb 22 9am-10am @Hatch Innovation Hub

Asheville’s startup community meets weekly to hear pitches from local founders and network with peers, investors and business leaders.

Application Deadline: NC IDEA SEED & MICRO Grants February 27, 5pm

NC IDEA’s two major grant programs serving North Carolina tech startups: NC IDEA MICRO ($10,000 small project-based grant) and NC IDEA SEED (for startups with proven concepts). $50,000) applications have been published. Please apply by 5:00 PM ET.

Take the Leap February 28, 6-8pm (Online)

Take the Leap, offered by the Small Business and Technology Development Center, is a free four-week cohort that covers starting and ending your business, including identifying your target market, creating a business plan, executing your finances, and marketing your brand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wraltechwire.com/2023/02/13/february-headliners-part-ii-whats-happening-across-north-carolina-in-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos