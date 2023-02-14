BuzzFeed rolls out new AI-powered quizzes for users





Artificial intelligence was once the stuff of science fiction movies. But now it’s becoming a part of our daily lives, and the computer is in charge of everything from writing his code to poetry.

BuzzFeed was one of the first media companies to announce the incorporation of AI into its business model. On Tuesday, we launched a new AI-powered content generator that uses quizzes to create customized content that includes everything from goodbye texts to movie scripts. .

The product is called Infinity quizzes and is based on the idea that by combining different human user responses and AI generation, a wide range of new content can be generated in just a few minutes. With new AI technology, the company offers a total of 6 different quiz categories, which each user can customize using BuzzFeeds AI technology.

This is where BuzzFeed writers create pre-configured questions that users need to answer, reflecting their interests and preferences. AI uses the answers to create a completely new final product based on the quiz category. One of his AI-powered quizzes allows users to create their own rom-com movie ideas for her. Another quiz that allows users to create a cult for their group of friends is only available to premium BuzzFeed+ users.

The company said in a note Tuesday that its approach is to build content that is either AI native or cannot exist without artificial intelligence. However, we emphasized continuing to work with human creators at the beginning of the process.

We see AI as an exciting new tool for creativity, opening up new avenues of imagination, storytelling and engagement, and offering new premium products to innovate with our clients and partners and drive media innovation. You will be able to collaborate on new frontiers. BuzzFeed senior vice president of editorial Jessica Probus said in a statement Tuesday:

The company’s AI quiz uses ChatGPT maker’s OpenAIs application programming interface (API) that synthesizes text, code, and information from the internet to generate content.

Because generative AI technology is still in its infancy, BuzzFeed told Fortune it has guardrails in place so it can flag errors and inappropriate content that users may encounter. , to moderate what content is safe and unsafe, in addition to OpenAI’s existing moderation of AI tools. BuzzFeed also lets you update your quizzes by allowing your viewers to submit feedback about their experience.

The New York-based media company originally announced plans in January to develop an AI-linked content service. His CEO of BuzzFeeds, Jonah Peretti, told employees at the time that his creative process at the company was becoming increasingly AI-assisted and technology-enabled. He also pointed to a broader shift to AI tools in the coming decades.

After the announcement, BuzzFeeds stock jumped 150%.

AI Boom with Stumbles

BuzzFeeds was announced as OpenAI’s ChatGPT took the world by storm. As the first tool of its kind made available to the public, it has proven to help develop creativity by writing speeches in the voices of various historical figures and pass several college exams.

AI chatbots have generally proven their prowess for a wide variety of tasks, but they have also raised concerns about misuse and broader implications for the labor market. The tech leader also stresses that the tool can be far from perfect and can make factual errors that users may overlook. of CNET used AI for months before a Futurism investigation revealed its inaccuracies.

Also, when Google unveiled its own AI product, Bard, in a promotional video last week, the video captured AI providing inaccurate information. Google’s stock price immediately plummeted, and the company lost his $100 billion in market capitalization.

