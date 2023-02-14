MW2, Warzone 2 Season 2 Release Time: When will the new season start?





Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 are the biggest updates to both Call of Duty games released late last year.

Headliner is a new map for Warzone 2.0 Ashika Island as part of the revival mode and 1v1 concentration camp experience.

Meanwhile, Modern Warfare 2.0 sees four new maps and several fan-favorite modes such as Ranked Mode, Infected, Hardcore, and Gun Game.

In summary, lots of fun for longtime Call of Duty fans. Here’s when Season 2 releases in your region and what changes to expect.

What time will Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 start?

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 will launch simultaneously in all regions worldwide on February 15, 2023. Here are the release times for your timezone:

9:00 AM PST PST 12:00 PM EST East Coast of North America 6:00 PM WE/Paris 5:00 PM CET UK GMT 16 February 2:00 AM Tokyo

Based on the previous season, the Season 2 update should roll out approximately 24 hours earlier than the times listed above. Hopefully the download will be given enough time.

What’s New in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2?

While Season 2’s Battle Pass shares a variety of additional new weapons, operators, and bundles, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 each add multiple new modes and features.

Warzone 2.0 Season 2 Changes and Additions New Warzone 2.0 map Ashika Island appears as part of Respawn Mode with respawns enabled as long as one player in the team is still alive. Image: Activision mid-season, Sea Lion Island adds new Search and Seize Contracts (the latter will go live mid-season), Data Heist Public Events, and Drone Redeployment (a modern version of Calderus’ Redeploy Balloon) increase. Ashika Island is also playable in his DMZ mode, where you can find and fight a new hidden boss, his Bombmaker, for a new weapon case reward. There are also some new interesting things in Al Mazura, including the return of 1v1 Gulag fights, adjustments to the in-match economy (increased ground loot values, decreased contract rewards), and more There is a customizable perk package for him, purchase adjustments. Station placement, and finally, every player starts with his 3-plate his vest, providing an extra layer of protection. Image; Activision Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Changes and Additions With the highly anticipated arrival of Ranked Play, Season 2 kicks off in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer with CDL-approved rules, limits, maps and modes. Four new maps are also available. Dome, Valderas Museum (both Core maps), Zaya Observatory, Al Malik International (two large Battle maps). Many classic modes return in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, including Infected, Gun Game, Grind, Hardcore, Drop Zone (all at launch), Drop Zone, All or Nothing, and One in the Chamber (mid-season). ). Image; Other Changes and Additions in Activision Season 2 Season 2 kicks off with the Ronin’s Path event. This event can be completed by playing either Warzone 2.0 or Modern Warfare 2. Five new weapons will be available throughout the season: the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle, the KV Broadside Shotgun, the Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon (all at launch), the Crossbow, and the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle (mid-season). New Operators are available as part of Season Passes and Store Bundles, including the return of Modern Warfares Ronin. Image; Activision midseason sees Episode 2 of the story-driven raid mode. If you reach the limit of prestige ranks, the maximum cap increases to prestige 10, or level 450.

If you haven’t tried Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode yet, here are my thoughts on playing it over the holidays. In short, it’s (almost) too good to be free.

