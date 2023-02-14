OkCupid helps users find love through ChatGPT





ChatGPT’s entry into a new industry is not without its problems.

Impressed by the hype around the launch of ChatGPT, OkCupid decided to try OpenAI technology to help their team become more efficient.

But first, I wanted to know what users think of the language model.

When users of the dating app OkCupid set up their profiles, they enter all the standard details such as age, sexual orientation and geographic location. Before completing the profile, users are asked to answer a minimum of 15 questions ranging from their climate change opinion to their ideal dates.

According to Michael Kaye, Associate Director of Global Communications at OkCupid, these answers power the app’s matchmaking algorithm, and users are considered a closer match when their answers match. In-app questions are usually created by company employees. But the company wanted to know if there was a more efficient way.

OkCupid started asking users what they thought of ChatGPT in January and added a question to start the match. This question basically narrowed the user down to her two pools. Some consider ChatGPT a “life saver” and others consider it too much of a “big brother”.

Daters who think ChatGPT has saved their lives have nearly 40% more matches on OkCupid than those who think it’s too big. Kaye attributes this statistic to young dating apps for Gen Z and millennials.

Companies are racing to launch the latest AI tools or ChatGPT integrations, whether it’s saving time on tasks or enhancing search capabilities. But like all emerging technologies, there are concerns about misuse of tools, from catfish phishing on dating apps to phishing within companies.

Ali Lightman, a professor of digital media and marketing at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College, said frankly, things get out of control so quickly that people take advantage of them with malicious intent, so more regulation is needed. is a required area.

Some ChatGPT use cases like OkCupid start small.

After reviewing the responses, the company began using ChatGPT to generate questions for data personnel using generative AI technology. The dater answered questions like:

Are you an introvert or an extrovert? Are you a morning person or a night person? What is your favorite way to spend the weekend? What do you value most in your partner? How do you know when it’s time to take your relationship to the next level? How do you balance your needs with your partner’s needs in your relationship?

In-app matching questions generated by ChatGPT have been answered over 150,000 times in just over two weeks since launch. Due to this reaction, OkCupid is now looking to incorporate ChatGPT-generated questions on a monthly basis.

The dangers of AI in dating

Catfish phishing is a widespread nuisance for daters on any social platform, and as ChatGPT’s use cases expand across the economy, some users worry people will use language models to deceive them. doing.

More than 7 in 10 OkCupid daters believe using AI to create profiles or message other users is a breach of trust, according to in-app responses from dating apps. think it will be considered.

Kay said the company doesn’t support dating apps that use ChatGPT to message other people, but dating apps aren’t something that has yet to make a statement.

I think these AI tools can be very helpful when it comes to product functionality and moderation on the platform, but I don’t necessarily think AI is playing a more important role when it comes to fostering human relationships. It’s about building personal relationships and even building romance between people, Kay said.

Some use cases may seem harmless to daters looking to give their profile a competitive edge. are planning or are already using AI to enhance their dating app profiles.

Some dating platforms encourage their users to use ChatGPT-generated content. Iris Dating announced last week that it will be integrating ChatGPT into its platform, allowing users to more efficiently generate their in-app bios.

As technology evolves, it becomes harder for dating app users and business leaders to distinguish between AI-generated content and human-generated content.

More than two-thirds of adults could not tell the difference between a love letter written by an AI tool and a love letter written by a human. Steve Grobman, his CTO at McAfee, said as tools like ChatGPT expand access to everyone with his web browser, the likelihood of receiving machine-generated content increases. increase.

While some AI use cases may be benign, we know cybercriminals are also using AI to scale up their malicious activity, Grobman said in a statement. With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it’s important to watch out for telltale signs of malicious activity, such as suspicious requests for money or personal information.

This is a story that IT and cybersecurity leaders are familiar with.

According to a BlackBerry survey of 1,500 IT decision makers in North America, the UK and Australia, more than half of IT professionals expect ChatGPT to be used in successful cyberattacks this year.

Catfish phishing on dating platforms and phishing within companies rely on deception and human error, and as technology evolves, attackers will continue to expand their attacks using the latest tools. I guess.

