NASA Leverages AI in Designing Mission Hardware – MeriTalk





NASA is using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to design spacecraft and mission hardware that are lighter yet withstand higher structural loads, NASA announced in a Feb. 9 blog post. Did.

According to NASA research engineer Ryan McClelland, who pioneered the design of specialized one-off parts using commercial AI software at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, AI-designed products weigh up to three times the weight of traditional parts. 2 can be saved and cut by machine. commercial vendor.

To create these parts, computer-aided design (CAD) professionals start with the mission requirements and work out how the hardware parts fit into the equipment and spacecraft, in addition to the bolts and fittings for the electronics and other hardware. Draw the faces to connect. CAD specialists may also need to block paths to prevent AI from jamming lasers or optical sensors. More complex designs may require room for technicians to assemble and align parts.

Once all exclusion zones are defined, AI connects the dots to create the design. This can take up to 1-2 hours. The entire process, design analysis, prototype manufacturing, and final product completion, takes approximately one week.

“The parts were analyzed using NASA standard validation software and processes to identify potential points of failure. We found that the parts did not have the stress concentrations found in human designs—the stress factors are almost 10 times lower than those produced by skilled humans,” says McClelland.

However, algorithms still require human eyes. Human intuition knows what looks right, but leaving the algorithm alone “can make the structure too thin,” McClelland said.

These AI-assisted components have been employed by NASA missions at various stages of design and construction, including astrophysical balloon observatories, earth atmosphere scanners, planetary instruments, space weather monitors, space telescopes, and even Mars sample return missions. increase.

“AI-assisted design is a growing industry, with everything from pieces of equipment to entire chassis of cars and motorcycles being developed by computers. NASA’s use cases are strong,” McClelland said.

“These technologies could enable NASA and our commercial partners to build larger components in orbit that would not fit in a normal rocket. ,” he concluded.

