Google’s AI music generator MusicLM impressed listeners. Can you tell if these songs were created by humans or algorithms?





Human creativity was once thought to be protected by vast improvements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, but new generative AI systems are already competing with the imaginations of the most creative individuals, including musicians. increase.

Google’s AI research project MusicLM has impressed listeners in the past few weeks since it first unveiled the ability to turn simple text prompts into music.

We’ve collected 5 human-made music and 5 music made by MusicLM AI, so take the quiz below to see if you can spot the difference between the two.

After an interactive survey, we ask the experts to discuss how we can better identify AI music and what that progress means for artists and listeners.

For now, let’s listen.

Was this music made by a human or an AI?

Tap or click to play/pause audio. All snippets are 10 seconds long.

How can I tell if the Loading music was made by an AI?

Google’s MusicLM project was trained on 280,000 hours of music to learn how to create audio that its creators described as “extremely complex.”

Musician and associate professor at the University of New South Wales, Oliver Bown, says that while AI-generated music is improving, there are clear signs that voices are being created by algorithms rather than humans. said there are still some

Gritty sounds Time warps and general “unstableness” Inaudible vocals Lyrics that don’t make sense

“With a text-to-music system, you’re much more likely to get confused words instead of disjointed English,” says Dr. Bown. “But you can do very nice and elegant algorithm designs that guarantee that you’ll get pretty good musical effects.”

According to Dr. Bowne, human-made music is typically more sophisticated, with clear shifts in energy and momentum, but AI can sometimes do strange and interesting things, such as complex guitar solos or drum fills, It becomes difficult to distinguish AI audio from the real thing.

“If it sounds like music when I hear it, it’s talking about a really good, powerful system,” he says.

Not only creative opportunities for artists, but also copyright issues

Dr. Bown says that as AI systems improve and become available to the public, it is likely that more music artists will use AI systems for inspiration.

“You’re still sitting in the driver’s seat composing, but if you want the AI ​​to get in there and give it some style, make variations, come up with candidates, that’s part of the process,” he said. I said.

He says non-musicians will also have the opportunity to play with the technology.

“You’re suddenly in a world where you can flick a piece of music that makes perfect sense to each other without thinking,” he says.

“All the weirdness and idiosyncrasies of these systems become part of the fun of playing with them.”

Despite the excitement, there are still concerns about the future copyright implications of training AI on human-made music. Just like in the art world, the laws on this have yet to catch up.

Google says it has no plans to release the MusicLM software yet, as “potential misuse of creative content remains at risk.”

AI systems have also been used in recent years to create deepfakes of singers’ voices and songs (live or dead), which is controversial.

“I think it’s a double-edged sword for musicians, because there’s risk either way,” Dr. Bown says.

“Using data to train AI has the potential to yield fruitful returns, but the outlook is bleak.

“One thing that is clear is that all AI implementations are just baked into their business models and there is quite a bit of a problem globally. And we have to adopt a slow approach.”

