Apple Maps is now good, but it’s a big problem for Google.





Apple is working hard to lower the dependence on Google. According to Financial Times, the company has a grudge against Google by releasing his Android, and his former CEO, Steve Jobs, called Android as a “stolen product.” With that in mind, Apple has begun to enter the field of Google historically. The best example here is Apple Maps, the company’s direct answer to Google Maps, a leader in the industry.

Today’s AndroidPolice video

When Apple first launched the map service in 2012, he was advertised extensively, but was immediately ridiculed and rejected. Apart from broken bridges, grich buildings, and poor 3D satellite images that are dominated by the distorted landscape, this service had an error and could get stuck in the middle of Australian national parks.

Since then, Apple Maps has been a possible alternative to Google Maps for those living in the Apple Ecosystem. When using the iPhone that I carry to compare with Android phones, I was very impressed with how much I liked Apple Maps in many situations. About 10 years from the start of the service, this service is Google. It is a powerful alternative to the service, and California companies need to be careful not to leave.

I feel that the Apple map is more sophisticated than today’s Google Maps

I switched to Android and iOS on a daily basis, so I had to try Apple Maps and see if the lawn on the other side was really blue. One of the first things I tried was his navigation, which was more reliable and easier than what Google Maps provided. The default navigation sound is unpleasant and does not sound like a machine, and is excellent in instructions.

The Google Map tends to provide arbitrary commands such as “turn left at 200 meters away” instead of “turning left at the next intersection”, and the latter makes sense. It’s more similar to paying attention when driving. Adding a clean interface of Apple Maps to reduce labels and makes it easier to see the street and roads.

I was surprised that Apple Maps had a feature version of Street View (the company is called Look Around). I live in Germany and get used to not relying on Street View on Google Maps. This is because he has to use images 10 years ago when viewing the German streets.

The Apple Maps is different and displays a clear and latest image. Apple Maps does not yet cover the entire Germany, but this service has continued to increase the number of areas that can be displayed. The Google Map did not provide complete availability, so the Apple map has become a better alternative.

Street view Germany on the right shows an image 14 years ago that no longer reflects reality.

No matter where you use Look Around in the world, Google Maps are still more intuitive services, but the technologies behind it are smooth when navigating the actual road. You can feel fast. In Apple Maps, moving the map changes the viewpoint of looking around, so it may be uncomfortable. On the Google Map, you can move the map and street view preview individually.

The most impressive thing was why I wrote this is Apple’s new Detailed City Experiences. When I visited London in 2022, I zoomed on the streets of the city and saw a map that contains all the related details, from individual lane, intersection, cycling pass, and even individual trees in the park. I have done it.

Even if you are walking or using public transportation, you can grasp the current location more intuitively. A similar map will be available in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and other cities will be released soon. I have never driven a car in London, but I wonder how well the turn -by -turn navigation in the supported cities works.

Finally, I forgot to say important things, but Apple Maps made impressive progress in satellite views and fly bar views, the most ridiculous area when the service was first started. Apple Maps. Use it to get three -dimensional satellite views in many places around the world. This view is easier to access than Google’s 3D pendant, easy to understand, easy to use, and less visual hindrance.

Combined with detailed city experience, it is less likely to get lost even if you are unfamiliar with the surroundings. Everything looks as expected when walking along the street without relying on tricks like (certainly impressive) live views on Google Maps on Google Maps on the camera viewfinder.

Google is still holding the crown, but he needs to catch up

That said, Google Maps is still more reliable than Apple Maps. With Google Maps, you can actually go anywhere in the world and expect almost functional services. , The Apple map is still uneven. This is especially true when exploring the surrounding area. Apple Maps displays nearby places, depending on the partnership with YELP, etc., but Google Maps has collected user data for many years in images, reviews, and business hours, etc. Apple Maps has no community yet, but the company is working on it and encourages users to leave his Apple Maps -specific review.

Apple Maps does not work offline and does not provide cycling navigation in many places.

Another drawback of Apple Maps is the availability. You can only access complete services with Apple device turnburn navigation. It is possible to display Apple maps using duckduckgo on other devices, but turn -by -turn navigation requires an iPhone. On the other hand, Google Map does not depend on the platform and works well on both Android and iOS.

However, Apple Maps can catch up with these issues. The possibility of a cross platform is low, but it is not completely impossible. The walls around the Apple Garden have collapsed a little in recent years. For example, Apple Music is available on Android. If the company adds some form, there is certainly a possibility that Apple Maps will support Android. If so, Google will have a problem and will be a new serious competitor.

The Apple Maps community may still grow. In the United States, most people use his iPhone, so there are many potential Apple Maps contributors, even if the service is still limited to Apple devices and Duckduckgo.

To compete with this, it is necessary to improve the field of Google Maps. Even if some functions and details are lost when zooming out, you need to be more intuitive. With Apple Maps, this balance is much better, making it easier to distinguish between the street and the building thanks to the more contrasting colors.

The interface of the Apple map is clean and the various parts of the map are more appropriate. The streets and roads are easier to see, the sound of the navigation has improved, making it easier to understand, and detailed City Experience has reached the following level.

The front of Google looks bumpy

It took 10 years for Apple to create an alternative alternative to Google Maps, but the company may have learned a lot from the initial mistakes. Following MAPS, Apple is looking at other fields that Google is good at, and has dominated the iPhone Experience to this day.

In one, Apple has been working on another search engine behind the scenes for many years. If the company creates an independent alternative, Google may be separated from billions of dollars search advertising revenue. If you have the experience gained from mapping services, it will not take much time to strengthen your expertise.

Another field that Google dominates in the platform connected to the Internet is advertising. Apple is also promoting its own alternative. Apple has already destroyed META and SNAP advertising revenues thanks to consumer -friendly options that prevent users from tracking users on the iPhone. Nevertheless, Apple wants to establish his position as an online advertiser. There is a possibility that a more privacy approach will be created (at least superficially). This could make the third -party advertisers difficult to maintain their profits on his iPhone, and Apple could further tighten the operating system of an advertising provider other than the company.

Both the “Apple Search” service and the “Apple advertising” service can dramatically change the technology of technology and put Apple in a more advantageous position than Google. Google, which has recently reduced employees after a large -scale employment in pandemic, is in a weak position, so the current situation is particularly miserable. In contrast, Apple seems to have little influence on the issues that have influenced other big five companies.

