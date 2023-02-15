Investing in AI, technology is the star of Tampus Synapse





Just before his first keynote address at TAMPA Tuesday’s Synapse Summit, Brian Cornfeld gave a say in the future at a one-day innovation and investment conference at the Amalie Arena.

The CEO of the conference called up ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, and asked for an explanation of what makes Synapse so great, like it was written by Edgar Allan Poe.

Immediately, the app responded in The Raven style.

I heard a whisper, a beckoning, a gentle invitation

A voice that promises innovation, progress and surprise

It spoke of the Synapse Summit, where the brightest minds unite.

Do your best to share their dreams, ideas and insights.

Go for the robot, Kornfeld said.

Kelsea Kawizel of St. Petersburg watches Pepper, an autonomous robot, dance at the Levan Center Station during the Synapse Summit at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Business leaders, entrepreneurs, students and more gathered to network and learn at summits focused on technology and innovation. [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

Robots, artificial intelligence programmers, cryptocurrency evangelists, garage inventors and more all attended the 6th Annual Synapse. The event has grown into one of Tampa Bay’s premier business events.

The conference has evolved since its inception in 2018, when organizers expected around 1,000 guests, with 3,300 people attending. This year, Synapse attracted nearly 6,000 attendees, 300 exhibitors, 800 investors, and 40 keynotes, panels, and breakouts at Amalie Arena he packed into one day.

At some of its fairs, pamphlets, free pens and keychains are spread throughout the Amalie Arena at every table. Part of a motivational conference featuring speakers like Peloton Instructor Allie Love speaking at Center Ice. And part of a showcase for tech investors and entrepreneurs across Florida.

Synapse Summit attendees will watch Love Squad CEO/Founder and Peloton Instructor Ally Love speak at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

The goal is to create deliberately curated clashes, as opposed to traditional trade fair floors that bounce up and down the aisles, with no real opportunity to connect with each other, Kornfeld said. We learn a lot from places like Disney World and Busch Gardens. they want you more

This year’s speakers included America Online co-founder and investor Steve Case. She is Phoebe Cade Miles, co-founder of the Gainesville Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention and daughter of Gatorade inventor James Robert Cade. and Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, an asset management firm that moved from New York to St. Petersburg in 2020.

As part of his 2019 emerging markets tour, Case visited the Embarc Collective, a startup accelerator in Tampa, and returned there on Tuesday to speak with tech entrepreneurs before his closing speech. He said the growth of the region’s tech landscape since before the pandemic is evident.

My sense is that four years ago there was a commitment to focus more on startups, Case said. Over the past four years, interest and interest in entrepreneurship seem to have accelerated. Florida has benefited from an influx of talent to Tampa-St. Pete seems to be doing well on that front, getting more venture capital to help these entrepreneurs more. increase.

Several panels this year focused on current issues such as supply chain recession protection and recovery from the 2022 cryptocurrency crash. Artificial intelligence was a big thing. During a standing-only panel discussion on AI, Beth Harrison, Director of Digital Experiences at the Dal Museum in St. Petersburg, spoke about the museum’s DALL-E app, which generates art based on the user’s dream description. .

It’s a great way for our visitors to get creative, visualize their dreams and participate in this collective dream experience.

Artificial intelligence will not replace living artists, she said. But Tim Moore, his CEO at Tampa-based video production studio Vu, says these artists will be able to use AI in new ways.

Given where this mess is headed, the idea is to get content at the speed of thought, Moore said. Making things is the old way of doing things. It’s a new way to think about things. When machines create and people think, the whole world is better.

A longtime AI advocate, Wood fell short of calling ChatGPS a killer app. But she said it’s proof of the amazing possibilities AI offers.

The killer opportunity is productivity, she said. Coder has doubled her efficiency in the last 3-6 months, and we believe she will be 10x as efficient in the next 5-10 years thanks to this technology.

Organizers say it may not be immediately clear if a large investment deal is struck with Synapse. Synapse is just where the first handshake takes place, and it could be a seven or eight figure investment.

According to Kornfeld, there are still many discoveries and unpackings taking place at local markets. I was just excited to keep watching it.

