TechScape: How Nintendos Remained the Most Innovative Tech Company of Our Time | TechScape Technology





For better or worse, the video game industry is obsessed with novelty. New consoles, new technology and, of course, new games are making headlines. So it’s easy to overlook one of the oldest companies in the gaming industry and underestimate the scale of its success. Nintendo released its quarterly results this month, with the Nintendo Switch selling 122.5 million units, second only to Sony’s PlayStation 2 (behind 155 million) and Nintendo’s own DS (154 million) in history. Said it was the third best-selling console. As pointed out by gamesindustry.biz journalist Christopher Dring, DS surpassed his DS in software sales, selling almost a billion copies (994 million) compared to his 949 million for DS. We sell games. 1 billion games!

Nintendo, of course, is an entertainment company, but it is also arguably one of the most successful technology companies, both in terms of its longevity and cultural impact, if not its absolute market value. Still, it never acted like a tech company. While the tech industry likes constant disruption and unstoppable growth, Nintendo likes to experiment with relatively modest hardware to get the most out of the fun. is years behind. In the 2000s, it stopped competing with PlayStation on game console tech specs. Instead of participating in the mobile gaming gold rush of the early 2010s, he waited until 2016 to partner with a developer to release his first smartphone game, and later that year he launched Pokémon Go. was rewarded with

For most of my 17 years covering video games, I’ve read editorials about how Nintendo is doomed and stuck in the past. I remember my co-workers giggling at his Nintendo Wiis launch presentation of his controls in motion at the 2005 Tokyo Game Show. Numerous sales results. Sometimes that experiment fails, like 2012’s chaotic follow-up to the Wii, Wii U, but when it does, it can turn the entire company upside down, lay off executives, and revamp its strategy. Instead, just keep moving forward. to go.

The Nintendo Switch game console sold nearly one million units, making it the third best-selling game console of all time.Photo: Kyung-hoon Kim/Reuters

What is Nintendo’s secret? Aside from our willingness to make mistakes from time to time, and our commitment to keeping hardware costs down and making every sale profitable (we lost money on Xbox and PlayStation consoles and made money on game sales). Contrast with Microsoft and Sony). , there is an obvious answer. The game is a lot of fun and has been around since the 1980s. Its game design philosophy has been shrouded in mystery for the past few decades, but what’s going on at its secret Kyoto headquarters reveals a process that prioritizes fun above all else.

Chris Kohler, author of Power-Up: How Japanese Video Games Gave the World an Extra Life, says Nintendo is good at growing and retaining talent and ensuring continuity in game design know-how. says. The fact that Nintendo still makes hardware is very important. Because they can create these amazing experiences to grow their own ecosystem without having to chase the latest trends. Kohler also mentions the company’s gameplay-first principle. If you look at Splatoon’s tofu prototypes, you’ll see their core design philosophy of figuring out something fun to play and starting to think about story, characters, and visual design. Such. These designs feel much better suited to the gameplay, not only because they organically come out of the gameplay, but also because they’re not trying to hack the fun gameplay into the existing visual design.

Its fun-first design applies equally to Nintendo hardware and software, fueled by its willingness to take risks. Anyone who looks at over 30 years of Mario and Zelda releases and concludes that Nintendo isn’t a maverick company has things completely wrong. has a long history of technical and creative innovation in video games. A few years ago, the company released ingenious software that turned cardboard models into high-tech playable toys.

The homogenization and consolidation of the video game industry are major concerns at this time. His acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has become increasingly troubled, and leading mobile his developer King, along with his Chinese gaming giant Tencent, has invested in his more than 40 game studios around the world. It symbolizes that we have invested in and are developing a huge business in Japan. Over the past decade, making games has become so expensive that trying new things has become hugely expensive for publishers and failures are becoming harder to absorb. The industry has turned to games such as Fortnite, Minecraft, World of Warcraft, and Destiny that have amassed millions of user bases and monetized them over the years, as well as indie games that are relatively cheap to make. Hierarchical. In the midst of this situation, Nintendo has been a comfortable presence, making sure their games and consoles aren’t all that different from what they used to be.

The Nintendo Switch is nearing the end of its life. It was released in 2017, but its sales forecasts have softened and Nintendo’s stock has fallen as fickle investors scurry about for what’s next.The Legend of Zelda: Tears of We have another giant game coming out in May, and conventional wisdom suggests a new console is ready to be announced before the year is over. But for Nintendo, we have absolutely no idea what happens next. It marches to its own beat, not the market or an impulsive, ever-changing set of CEOs. This is something that many tech industries can learn from.

Keza MacDonald is video game editor at Guardians and publishes the gaming newsletter Pushing Buttons every Wednesday. Sign up here.

