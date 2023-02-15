Tech Winter is a misnomer. Access Partnership Chairman Gregory Francis calls it the Technology Squall.





Gregory Francis, chairman of Access Partnership, a public policy consulting firm, discusses why companies should lead technology policy as the pace of innovation accelerates, and how policymakers should respond to new technologies, 2023. technology policy trends.

The most important trend in the tech industry heading into 2023 is massive tech layoffs, with more than 100,000 employees laid off so far, according to layoffs.fyi. But Gregory Francis, chairman of Access Partnership, a public policy consulting firm, is optimistic. In his words, Tech Winter may just be Tech He Squall.

He points to the examples of Twitter and Meta, each facing a unique situation. Elon Musk’s controversial social media platform takeover and Meta’s unrivaled Metaverse investment.

Additionally, he highlights that tech companies are actively hiring in 2020-2021. According to Bloomberg, Microsoft, Alphabet, Salesforce and Meta increased their hiring numbers by 35% during that period, creating more than 100,000 new jobs in total. The recent tech layoffs may just be a fix in the aftermath of this hiring frenzy.

So what are the enduring trends in the tech industry to watch this year?

A new report on technology policy trends from the Access Partnership predicts increased regulation on thorny issues such as cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence and data transfers in 2023, while tech stakeholders are keen to see the metaverse, autonomous driving Emerging technologies such as cars and Web 3.0 need to strengthen their claims. .

In 2023, Francis said, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing will drive innovation in ways we can only speculate about, and the risks and benefits of such technologies are yet to be seen. told GovInsider.

But governments are inherently reactive to innovations coming from big technologies, he says. Corporate players and technology companies play a key role in enumerating the risks and benefits posed by their products and providing a policy framework for governments to consider.

This ensures that technology solutions are used as fairly as possible in as many markets as possible, says Francis.

Corporate players paving the way

As tech layoffs and lost revenue occur, Francis says big tech needs to adopt an attitude “marked more by humility than boldness.”

Given how transformative emerging technologies are, the tech sector needs to become more sensitive to how its products are received and provide the policy solutions governments are looking for. This is key to ensuring fair technology adoption across global markets, from Texas to Borneo.

Francis highlights Microsoft’s case for helping pave the way for cloud regulation and global cloud adoption. This allowed the economy to move quickly to the cloud when the pandemic struck. In 2015 Microsoft published a cloud policy roadmap to help his ICT decision makers in government develop a framework for adopting secure cloud computing.

When companies do not actively help governments formulate regulations, they tend to be slow to respond or respond in ways that limit access first. This could create a digital divide between countries that have access to new technologies and those that do not, limiting the number of markets tech companies can reach.

He predicts that developed economies will accelerate as technologies like quantum computing become mainstream. GovInsider writes that quantum computing is expected to play a key role in R&D and product design in industries such as transportation, healthcare and telecommunications by dramatically increasing processing power.

And this will only widen the digital divide further into the digital cave, warns Francis. and prevent these disparities.

How can regulators keep up with new technology?

Regulators are creating workgroups both internally and in global forums to establish stances on new technologies, Francis said. They talk to experts, develop pilot projects and sandboxes, and collaborate on developing global standards.

However, there is always some degree of paralysis due to the lack of a clear path to cutting-edge technology. As the speed of innovation increases, decision-making only slows down.

Regulators need to be nimble and flexible to enable access to new technologies while being able to react quickly to unintended consequences, he says.

He adds that one good example of regulators experimenting with new technology policies is Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code. To protect the business of Australian media companies, the code obliges major tech companies to pay local news publishers when news content is made available on their platforms.

Second, governments can convene large corporations and ecosystem players to understand the risks and benefits of future technology. This is an opportunity to develop a vision of how such technology can be used fairly and to convince technology stakeholders that they need to lead the way in self-regulation.

Singapore is ready to convene stakeholders on topics such as online security in the metaverse, he said.

Potentially, he notes, Singapore could turn to unsuspected idea providers, such as entertainment industry firms with experience in managing the challenges of internet-connected children. The Access Partnership’s Technical Policy Report highlights the security of a child online as a key concern for the Metaverse, and is committed to proactively and collaboratively ensuring that governance concerns do not prevent participation in the Metaverse. approach is recommended.

Third, ASEAN governments can work together to develop policy frameworks for new technologies, saving time and resources for individual agencies to formulate regulations on their own.

It remains important for governments to ensure equitable access to the benefits offered by new technologies while preventing unintended consequences. Proactive decision-making and regulation by governments, coupled with guidance on public policy provided by big tech companies, will determine whether technology will play a role in leveling the playing field or further exacerbate inequality.

