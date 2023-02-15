Microsoft’s Bing AI demo has some errors





CNN—

Microsoft’s public demo of Bing’s AI-powered revamp last week appeared to contain several factual errors that the company and its rivals face as they incorporate this new technology into their search engine. It highlights risk.

During a Bing demo at Microsoft headquarters, the company showed how integrating the company’s artificial intelligence capabilities behind ChatGPT can help search engines deliver more conversational and complex search results. . The demo included a list of pros and cons of products such as vacuum cleaners. Travel itinerary to Mexico City. Ability to quickly compare company earnings results.

However, an analysis of this week’s demo by independent AI researcher Dmitri Brereton shows that it failed to distinguish between types of vacuum cleaners and likely fabricated information about specific products. Bretton also said he missed relevant details of bars he referenced in Mexico City (or fabricated certain information). Additionally, Brereton found that retailer Gap’s operating margin was inaccurately stated and compared it to a series of his Lululemon results that were virtually incorrect.

In a statement, Microsoft said it is aware of this report and has analyzed the findings in an effort to improve this experience. We recognize that we still have work to do, and we expect the system to make mistakes during this preview period. As such, feedback is important to learn and improve the model.

The company also said that since it began previewing last week, thousands of users have interacted with the new Bing and shared their feedback so the model can learn and make many improvements already.

The discovery of Bings’ obvious mistake comes just days after Google was called out for an error in last week’s public demo of a similar AI-powered tool. Google stock lost his $100 billion value after the error was reported. (Microsoft stock was essentially flat on Tuesday.)

Following the viral success of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that can generate surprisingly compelling essays and responses to user prompts, more and more tech companies are racing to deploy similar technology in their products. . But there are risks involved, especially for search engines that aim to display accurate results.

Generative AI systems, algorithms trained on vast amounts of online data to create new content, are notoriously unreliable, experts say. Laura Edelson, a computer scientist and misinformation researcher at New York University, previously told CNN that there is a big difference between an AI appearing to be authoritative and actually producing accurate results. He said there is a difference.

CNN also ran a series of tests this week that showed that Bing can struggle with accuracy.

What about Metas’ fourth quarter results? According to the press release, a Bing AI function responded by listing bullet points that appeared to indicate Metas’ results. But the bullet points were wrong. Bing, for example, said Meta made his $34.12 billion in revenue, while the actual amount was his $32.17 billion, an increase in revenue from the previous year when it was actually down. said.

In a separate search, CNN asked Bing. What are the pros and cons of the best crib. In its reply, the Bing feature compiled a list of some cribs and their pros and cons. This is primarily cited in a similar Healthline article. However, Bing mentioned information that appeared to come from an article that wasn’t actually there. For example, Bing said he had a water-resistant mattress his pad in one crib, but that information wasn’t listed anywhere in the article.

Microsoft and Google executives have previously acknowledged some of the potential problems with new AI tools.

Yusuf Mehdi, vice president and chief consumer marketing officer at Microsoft, knows last week that he can’t answer every question every time. He’s also fully aware that he makes mistakes, which is why he added a Quick He Feedback button at the top of every search. Give us your feedback so we can learn.

CNN’s Claire Duffy also contributed to this report.

