Google didn’t think bard AI was ‘really ready’ for production





According to CNBC, Alphabet chairman John Hennessy said Google is hesitant to use its Bard AI in its products. Google announced Bard AI last week amid strong interest in its rival ChatGPT. But Google Bard’s promotion had a factual error, and Alphabet’s stock fell 9% in a day after the mistake was spotlighted. Loading Something is loading.

Bard, Google’s AI chatbot, failed to get the warm response hoped for a product promotional ad, making an embarrassing factual error that sent the company’s stock price plummeting in its wake. bottom. The Paris public event was also criticized by the company’s employees for being a “hurried” and “failed” undertaking.

Now the chairman of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, says the tech giant may have even been hesitant to adopt the technology.

As John Hennessy said in a TechSurge talk: CNBC reported.

He added that the reason Google took so long to introduce Bard was because it was still giving the wrong answers. Google unveiled Bard amid strong interest in rival chatbot ChatGPT, just before Microsoft unveiled his AI-powered Bing search engine built using technology from ChatGPT’s parent, OpenAI. , announced the Bard.

Hennessy warned on Monday that AI chatbots are still in the early stages of development. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman have expressed similar concerns.

“I think these models are in the early stages of figuring out how to incorporate them into the product stream and do it in a way that is sensitive to issues like accuracy and toxicity,” Hennessey told CNBC on Monday. I think they suffer from it.”

Prabhakar Raghavan, Google’s head of search engines, told Wert am Sonntag on Saturday that AI chatbots could generate false but convincing answers in a phenomenon known as “hallucinations.” Told.

Google has learned the hard way how badly this can turn out. Alphabet’s stock plunged 9% last Wednesday after reports surfaced that the company gave incorrect answers to questions about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

At the conference, Hennessy declined to comment specifically on public reaction to Google’s bard, according to CNBC.

Google did not immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment sent outside of normal business hours.

