Why MBA Innovation Courses Are Expected To Use AI Tools Like ChatGPT But Not Cheating





He teaches innovation management in the Technology Business Management MBA program at Simon Fraser University. Thanks to the explosion of generative artificial intelligence, I am rewriting his 2023 syllabus and assignments.

Regardless of your industry or discipline, tools and workflows should be reviewed regularly. New tools such as AI are excellent triggers for this assessment. A systematic approach is needed to organize how our work can best be aligned according to the values ​​and existing norms of different fields.

My research examines how companies can harness talent, technology, and techniques to achieve job goals and keep pace with what Ive called 5T thinking.

MBA program educators interested in building professional competence in their students can also use this lens to support the critical thinking their students need. We can help students consider how and when to use AI in their academic and professional lives.

The sudden availability of AI tools

ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Writesonic are public examples of generative AI. They are generative in that humans provide prompts and AI outputs text or images based on machine learning.

I didn’t think to mention generative AI in the September 2022 syllabus. Class discussions included my expectations that students would use Grammarly or other proofreading tools to support their professional writing.

It is important for students of innovation to learn when and how to use AI in their academic and professional lives. (Kanpas Production)

We discussed different citation styles in business writing and how misquoting sources can negatively affect your career.

Some students asked if Grammarly’s more sophisticated ability to rewrite sentences was a problem. No, I said it’s an innovation course and we have to use the tools we have.

Consider social and technical aspects

The 5T framework is a modernized presentation of socio-technical systems theory that explores how workers and leaders must manage the social and technical aspects of work in order to achieve performance and well-being. theory to explain.

Thinking in terms of the 5Ts means setting goals and then considering:

When you make a decision (context). available talents (knowledge, skills, abilities, human reactions, limitations); technologies (from AI and smart watches to shovels and conference room furniture). Consider techniques (practices, workflows, etc.) while looking for the right balance of all these factors.

Research suggests that system-savvy people are better able to understand the connections between these disparate domains and build synergies that are appropriate for their work.

no silver bullet

Thinking in 5Ts means never expecting silver bullet changes to work. For example, just block ChatGPT on your organization’s network without any other adjustments. Instead, it tries to manage all aspects of human and technical variables.

My goal is to improve students’ ability to identify and evaluate existing innovations and create new and valuable innovations.

So far, the syllabus has stated that the final submission must be your personal work and words, but here we need to clarify what this means.

Learn to use AI

Agree with Kevin Kelley of Wired.To ask ChatGPT how to do things in technical terms, writing AI prompts takes work and expertise.Also carefully consume what generative AI produces is needed.

Generative AI is often wrong. Both innovation students and business professionals need to understand how tools generate responses to ensure fact-based answers and correct references.

Read more: Unlike academics and reporters, we can’t tell if ChatGPT is telling the truth

Beyond fact-checking, my students must use critical thinking and demonstrate that they can apply the concepts of the course. We teach innovation skills so you can learn how to effectively use ChatGPT and other generative AI.

My Innovation students take concepts from the course and apply them to the real world, creating personalized templates that enable them to improve their application of these concepts throughout their careers. How can a student create AI prompts for her ChatGPT so she can use design thinking in her work?

An effective ChatGPT prompt looks like this: Create a playbook that supports design thinking. Include expert and novice team members, and alternatives for teams working virtually vs. face-to-face.

With such prompts, ChatGPT will respond based on the 5T approach thinking from my course, based on both social and technical aspects of the job.

academic integrity

Academic debate is ongoing about the ethical and knowledge implications of using generative AI, but academic integrity provides some firm boundaries.

For example, at Simon Fraser University, students must demonstrate a commitment not to engage in or tolerate falsification, misrepresentation, or fraud.

My course has to change the concept of individual work.

Coordinate assignments and require appendices describing toolkits and practices used by students. In my course, using AI is not cheating, but misrepresenting the source of information is cheating.

Video from CBC News.work does not exist in a vacuum

AI will get better and more AI will come. Work and education guidelines need to be carefully coordinated in step with how knowledge is constructed in different fields.

I have learned that some journals do not accept AI as a credited author. Other publishers cannot list ChatGPT as an author, but have announced that they can use AI tools in some stages of preparation, as long as they disclose this in their manuscripts.

Various styles of manuals are required to update rules to include AI-generated work. Given the pace of change in AI, writers may need to highlight the specific version of AI they use (much like APA style requires dates for Wikipedia articles).

I like the approach some photographers use. Share tools and important settings.

