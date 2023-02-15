Va. Techs New Alexandria Campus Celebrates Construction Milestone: CEG





More than 275 community members, partners, and friends joined Virginia Tech officials and Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. on February 7 at the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC. celebrated the next milestone of

At the construction site, a construction ceremony was held to raise the steel frame to the 11th floor, the highest point, on the first floor of the first building of the university.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said, “This is an important moment for Virginia Tech and represents significant progress in both building the Innovation Campus and academic planning.” A key source of technical talent for the Washington, DC area and vital to Virginia Tech’s growing presence in the region, we look forward to welcoming our students, faculty, and community in 2024. Not to be missed. building.”

Topping out is the tradition of lifting the last beam of the building’s main structure into place. 37 feet before installation. The Innovation Campus Liang was signed by hundreds of construction workers, alumni, university leaders, faculty, community his supporters and partners involved in the project. It was then secured on the northeast side of the top floor of the building.

The event gave Baltimore, Maryland-based Virginia Tech and Whiting Turner the opportunity to recognize contributors involved in the project’s efforts. The program will be held in what would become the Innovation Campus’ 355-seat auditorium and includes Sands, Innovation Campus Vice President and Executive Director Lance Collins, Whiting Turner Project Manager Summer Cleary, and JBG Smith’s Bailey Edelson. , among others, a Washington real estate developer.

“We are building a tech community that is perfectly positioned to connect our brightest students with Northern Virginia’s growing tech ecosystem,” said Collins. “Details matter in this process, and we thank everyone who has been involved in planning, designing and building the campus thus far.”

Part of Virginia Tech’s expansion into the DC area

Virginia Tech will build its Innovation Campus in September 2021, with construction scheduled for fall 2024.

The construction project includes excavating two floors underground and building 300,000 square feet of 11 floors to accommodate the underground car park. Steel structure. Over the past 18 months, over 1,150 workers have contributed to the project.

In the meantime they have:

Worked over 277,000 hours. Assembled 3,300 tons of structural steel. I poured 13,500 cu. yard. of concrete. From the site he pumped 41.5 million gallons of water.

Cleary, a Virginia Tech alumnus and first-time project leader at his alma mater, said: time. “This building is one of a kind and we look forward to seeing the next phases of construction come to fruition.”

Virginia Tech’s 3.5-acre campus is part of the first phase of a new mixed-use development and innovation district being developed by JBG SMITH in the North Potomac Yards near the future Potomac Yard VT Metrorail station. The building’s design focuses on the principles of sustainability, health and wellness, green and social spaces, accessibility, connectivity, flexibility and integrated technology.

Now that the building’s steel structure is complete, its unique jewel-shaped features form a striking sight for all who see it.By SmithGroup, a multinational design firm with offices in Washington Designed Academic Building One reflects the art and science of engineering and technology, with multiple angles of the structure generating maximum sunlight to help power the building.

A campus designed for computer science and engineering

Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus Academic Building 1 sits on 3.5 acres in the Potomac Yards area of ​​Alexandria near the river just south of Reagan Washington National Airport. The campus is a 5-minute walk from the Potomac Yard VT Metrorail station, which is currently under construction and is expected to open in May.

The first seven floors of Building One are approximately 35,000 square feet each and the final three floors are approximately 12,000 square feet each.

It includes 3,000 square feet. First floor classrooms/lecture halls. During classes he can accommodate 200 people and when used as an auditorium he can accommodate 355 people.

Other features include:

14 classrooms. 1,340 square feet. A cyber-physical lab next to a 465-square-foot, two-story drone test cage. Northern Virginia home of the Sanghani Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics on the fifth floor. K-12 Program Center on the 2nd floor. The Boeing Center for Veterans and Families is co-located with Hawkeye One Stop on Level 2. Three teaching studios to support teaching and learning online. 4,500 square feet. Groups of up to 300 can enjoy views of the Washington, DC skyline from the 8th-floor roof deck. 32 “huddle rooms” for student/faculty collaboration. 169-car underground parking with 8 charging stations.

The Innovation Campus, fully constructed, will host approximately 750 master’s and 200 doctoral students specializing in computer science and computer engineering, and attract 550 master’s and 50 doctoral candidates each year. I will let you graduate.

The Northern Virginia campus will welcome students, faculty and staff to the completed building in the fall of 2024. Students from the area are now based at the University’s Falls Church.

The Innovation Campus also plans to build two buildings, each about 150,000 square feet, as the facility grows, the university added.

Virginia Tech’s main campus is located 272 miles southwest of Alexandria in Blacksburg.

