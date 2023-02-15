Federal government reveals breakdown of $700 million in new commitments to innovation clusters.





The renewed funding follows previous lobbying efforts to increase investment in the cluster.

Each of Canada’s five global innovation clusters has been allocated a portion of the federal government’s cumulative $700 million renewal funding for programs previously announced in the 2022 Budget.

Among the latest additions to the innovation cluster, an advanced manufacturing cluster has pledged up to $177 million in investment. Protein Industries expects him to receive $150 million. Digital Technology, Scale AI, and Ocean clusters will each receive up to $125 million.

The government noted that clusters are being asked to increase industry co-investment by increasing industry match rates.

The Canadian government originally pledged additional funding to the cluster last year, announcing a $750 million investment over six years through 2028.

Notably, the $700 million allocated this week is $50 million less than the initial commitment. A spokesperson for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the agency that manages the cluster initiative, told BetaKit that the financial difference is a result of the government’s implementation of a competitive evaluation process. cluster.

The $700 million additional funding is reportedly aimed at extending mandates, with three of the five innovation clusters lobbying for a $1.5 billion funding renewal before the 2022 budget.

Canada launched its Innovation Cluster Initiative in 2017 with $950 million in funding. An additional $60 million was announced for her in the 2021 budget.

Since the program’s inception, the federal government has stated that as of December 2022, the cluster will support more than 500 projects, involve more than 2,400 partners, and have more than 850 patent applications, copyrights, trademarks, or corporate Claims to create secrets.

The Canadian government also said the cluster will meet or exceed its overall job creation target of 15,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs by 2023 and 50,000 by 2028. said.

RELATED: Ocean Supercluster Launches Initiative to Increase Indigenous Participation in Ocean Economy

According to the Canadian government, this additional funding to the cluster will help the cluster expand its influence within and outside of Canada.

Scale AI, for example, announced nine new AI projects and additional investment in the six projects it already supports. These projects involve several Canadian tech startups, including Coveo, Moov AI, and Plusgrade.

Funds will flow into the Canadian cluster through co-investment by government and industry, and are expected to match dollar for dollar. In its announcement, the government noted that clusters are being asked to increase industry co-investment by increasing industry match rates, but it remains unclear what this change will look like and when it will be implemented. did not specify.

Featured images courtesy of Scale AI.

