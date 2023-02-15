Google Fiber plans expansion to Chandler as high-speed internet war heats up





Chandler, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — More people in the East Valley are looking for more options for high-speed Internet.

Google Fiber has announced that it has reached a licensing agreement with the City of Chandler. This will soon bring fiber optic service to residents. The agreement follows recent expansions announced by the city of Mesa and several other western US cities.

Late last year, the Arizonas Family reported that construction was already underway to bring the service to Mesa. In an interview last November, Mesa Mayor John Giles said it was important to stay ahead of the city when it came to technology. Fiber optics is the technology we will all be using for decades to come, the mayor said. All new technologies coming in the next few years will use this fiber, so this will be future proof for our community.

What other municipalities in Arizona can Google provide fiber to?

This isn’t the first time Google has tried to bring super-fast Internet service to the Valley. In 2014, Google tried fiber in Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale. Google secured the proper license at the time, but abandoned the plan after Cox Communications filed a lawsuit against the city of Tempe. City officials claimed that they had created a new license category that was more favorable than the licenses Cox had to hold. Based in Atlanta, Cox Communications is his third largest cable television and Internet company in the United States. It is also the only cable TV provider for the Phoenix Metro.

Over 60% of Arizona is served by Cox and Lumen (dba Centurylink). According to a recent study by the FCC, only half of Arizona has access to internet speeds of 1 Gigabit or better. According to Google, Chandler residents will be able to use the service in select areas in early 2024. The City of Mesa expects the service to be available citywide by 2027.

