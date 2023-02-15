New updates from Microsoft stop Internet Explorer





Internet Explorer users should look for alternatives today, February 14, 2023, as Microsoft announced an update to completely disable the outdated browser software. This update blocks access to the browser on all Windows PCs, forcing all users to move to Edge or other alternatives.

For many people, the end of Internet Explorer usage marks the end of an important period in browser history. However, this development has been ongoing for several months. Internet Explorer 11 was last updated over 6 months ago.

The US Tech giant warned organizations: Still working on IE Open a new window: If your organization still relies on IE11, now to complete the transition by February 14, 2023 Action must be taken. Access to IE11 dependent applications. Organizations that have already migrated from IE11 to Microsoft Edge in his IE mode will not be affected even if the IE11 desktop application is completely disabled on this date.

Internet Explorer application launching Edge

With this move, the company aims to improve the user experience by moving all remaining Internet Explorer users to the new Edge browser. Users will still be able to use the Internet Explorer application icon for the next few months, but clicking the icon will launch Microsoft Edge instead. The user cannot change this.

This change is intended to make migration easier, but may cause confusion for users. It is important for users to save important data such as bookmarks and passwords to minimize disruption to operations after updates.

Internet Explorer was one of the first Internet browsers to become available worldwide in 1995 and briefly became the most widely used tool for web access. However, poor performance against competing browsers, lack of themes, and default installation on Windows systems were some aspects that attracted criticism from users.

Microsoft’s Edge, on the other hand, is the company’s latest browser offering, with features and architecture similar to Google’s Chrome. However, IE users can also switch to competing options such as Opera, Mozilla Firefox, Tor and Brave.

