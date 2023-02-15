Google develops its own data center server chip





According to a new report, Google has made significant strides in its efforts to develop its own data center chips. According to information (opens in new tab), an important milestone has just been reached and Google can plan to roll out server systems powered by his new chip from 2025.

This is not the first processor that Google successfully researched and developed. The company has previously made his ASICs for servers and his SoCs for mobile devices. The search giant began using its internally developed Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) in 2015. TPUs, ASICs designed to accelerate machine learning for AI and neural networks, were also used in custom SSDs, network switches, and NICs. For AI processing, it was built into the company’s TensorFlow framework, but Google continued to use third-party CPUs and GPUs for many other critical processing/processing tasks. Google’s TPU has reached its fourth generation, but it seems Google wants to use more of its own silicon in the server space.

In addition to TPU ASICs, there are richer SoCs for use in Google’s devices. The latest Tensor G2 chip for mobile combines the latest Arm Cortex cores and Mali G710 graphics with custom TPU, ISP, security cores and cache, and is manufactured by Samsung on its 5nm process. Advances in this chip and his TPU in recent years may have helped shape new server chip development plans for greater control, efficiency, and TCO reduction.

Two sources who spoke to The Information, one with first-hand knowledge of the project and one who had been briefed, said Google is looking to catch up to rival Amazon in the cloud server business. It shows that you are working hard. Amazon launched his AWS Graviton processor with Arm architecture in 2018. Now in its third generation, it boasts impressive performance and efficiency optimizations for an already compelling server proposition.

(Image credit: Google)

Other information shared by The Information is that Google’s server chip R&D team is working on two Arm-based 5nm chips. The SoC, called “Cypress,” is an in-house design by the Google Israel team. Meanwhile, a design codenamed “Maple” based on the Marvell Technology SoC foundation is in pre-production at TSMC. Overseeing both designs is Uri Frank, his 25-year Intel CPU design veteran who became VP of Engineering for Google’s server chip designs in March 2021. It is understood that Frank sees Cypress as Plan A, with Maple waiting in the wings as a plan. B.

Mass production of these chips could start in 2024, and sources say they could be in Google’s data centers by 2025. Manufacturers such as Intel and AMD.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomshardware.com/news/google-reaches-self-developed-data-center-server-chip-milestone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos