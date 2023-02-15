MedCrypt Expands Cybersecurity Partnerships with Leading Diabetes Technology Companies to Bring Digital Innovation to Millions of People Worldwide





MedCrypt’s Solution Drives Secure Interoperability of Patient-Facing Devices to Deliver Digital Health Solutions for Diabetes Care

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MedCrypt, Inc., a proactive cybersecurity solutions provider for medical device manufacturers, today announced six diabetes care solutions, including leading manufacturers of insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors. Announced partnerships with technology providers. , with security built in by design, to help bring next-generation diabetes technology to market faster.

It is estimated that approximately 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, 350,000 of whom regularly use insulin pumps. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is tracking potential cybersecurity risks associated with the use of insulin pumps and glucose monitors, allowing users to access unauthorized data while paired with other system components such as smartphones. It notes that unlicensed users may be able to access these devices. Because these devices have so many benefits, they need to be reliable and reliable. Many diabetes devices are connected and increasingly interoperable to deliver life-saving medication. This means that it is important to work only with certified and certified parts.

MedCrypt CEO Mike Kijewski said: “But digital innovation also requires security innovation. Devices themselves must ‘trust’ each other by binding unique cryptographic certificates to them. This field of digital technology couldn’t be more closely aligned with why MedCrypt exists. We solve the unique security challenges of digital medicine at scale so that our customers can confidently build the clinical innovations of the future. ”

Naomi Schwartz, senior director of quality and safety at MedCrypt, said: Her background includes working with the FDA to evaluate the software and cybersecurity of the world’s first regulated automated insulin delivery (AID) system, and her work on her AID system, a game-changer to support insulin-dependent patients. It involves developing a class II regulatory pathway of three major components. Diabetes mellitus. “The data show that hospital doctors and pharmacists are thinking about security and need clearer information about privacy, security and data sharing before prescribing diabetes technology to their patients. With that in mind, healthcare providers can’t be tech experts.They need experts who provide security and privacy guarantees.MedCrypt helps businesses act faster and It enables us to design better, more secure connected devices, allowing practitioners to prescribe devices without worrying about connection security.”

Shannon Lantzy, vice president of consulting at MedCrypt, said: “We understand how important interoperability is. MedCrypt partners with manufacturers to build technology that provides trust, transparency, interoperability and choice.”

MedCrypt currently provides enhanced security products and services to 7 of the top 10 medical device manufacturers and start-ups and medium-sized companies, including leading manufacturers of surgical robotics technology and virtual reality applications for minimally invasive surgery. It offers.

In early November 2022, MedCrypt announced a $25 million Series B funding round, followed by additional investment from Dexcom Ventures in January 2023. The company will use these funds to expand its cryptography, behavior monitoring, and vulnerability management products to a range of medical devices. As a glucose monitor and other diabetic devices. For more information on MedCrypt and its suite of security solutions, please visit medcrypt.com.

About MedCrypt

MedCrypt helps healthcare technology companies secure medical devices. We provide cybersecurity products and strategic management consulting to accelerate the time-to-market process for new life-saving connected technologies for medical device manufacturers.

Founded in 2016 by a team of medical cybersecurity experts, MedCrypt is uniquely positioned to be a security catalyst for medical device manufacturers to design secure, FDA-approved technology. We will continue to work with those who pave the way for safe and trusted medical technology.To date, MedCrypt has raised over $36 million with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovations, Intuitive Ventures, and Dexcom Ventures. is raising funds for For more information, please visit www.medcrypt.com.

