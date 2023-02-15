Apple: likely to benefit from Microsoft-Google AI competition (NASDAQ:AAPL)





Bing with AI is about to completely change what people can expect from search. We are based on the fact that Google dominates this space. It feels like a new race has started with a completely new platform technology.Excited that users will finally have a choice and there will be real competition

– Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), has turned to Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) in search, and the latter’s stock has fallen 8% in a matter of days. Especially after Google allegedly derailed an event it held to respond to Microsoft’s new competitive threat. The quote above highlights Microsoft’s clear intention to overthrow Google as the leader in Internet search.

Analysts have been watching whether Google is winning or losing the AI ​​race, but this article suggests that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) could be the biggest winner in this new search race. I claim there is. Here’s a quick overview of the weapons Microsoft and Google have at their disposal, and why Apple could end up being a key resource for both companies in the fight to win search.

Why search matters to Microsoft

As Nadella claims, search is “the most profitable category on the planet.” Just looking at his Google results for 2022 makes this clear. The company reports he has $162 billion in revenue related to searches. The market is expected to grow in the low double digits over the next five years. It is also a highly profitable business. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Google’s services business operating margin was above his 30%.

Google had a virtual monopoly on the market for a long time. I think he had two factors in this. First, the quality of Google’s search engine compared to its peers. The second is the difficulty competing engines have in reaching users. Especially as more and more search queries are migrating to mobiles powered by Google’s Android OS.

Apple plays an important role in the search engine market thanks to its large user base of iPhone owners. The New York Times estimates that Apple is paid from Google $8 billion to $12 billion annually in exchange for embedding the Google search engine into its products. That sum accounts for his 14% to 21% of the company’s annual profit.

Microsoft sees an opportunity to close the quality gap thanks to its investment in Open AI.

Microsoft intends to confuse Google with Bing AI

Microsoft believes that bringing AI to search could lead to new products that will disrupt how we search in the future. It’s basically a combination of traditional search that Google uses, such as displaying links to search results, and AI chatbots that can phrase their answers in their own words.

Google executives admit that conversational search engines “really meet the needs that people seem to have.” So Microsoft may be on to something.

Having a comparable or better search engine is not enough. The challenge is getting users to switch away from Google. This is where Apple comes in.

Apple could be key to Microsoft’s search dominance

Over 60% of search queries come from mobile. Given that it owns Android, which controls 70% of the smartphone OS market, and pays Apple (which effectively controls the remaining 30%) to incorporate Google Search into its products, Google Search The dominance in basically comes from here. The fact that the mobile market is a duopoly and most searches are done on mobile means that start-ups will struggle to lure users away from Google. But things could change dramatically as Microsoft executives finally feel they have a new search engine that can compete with Google on quality. This quote from Satya Nadella is intriguing.

All I need is a few more users and someone else I’m competing with has to keep all the users and all the gross margins right? .

In the most recent quarter, Google’s cost of acquiring traffic was approximately 22% of advertising revenue. One of the quickest ways for Microsoft to disrupt Google is not only by integrating AI into its search engine, but by bidding on his Apple users over Google. As Nadella puts it in the quote, every dollar of gross profit Microsoft makes is a dollar of profit. With advertising gross margins declining, Google is in a tough position to fend off the competition.

For Apple, payments from Google grew at a 50% CAGR. This is because Google tried to prevent Microsoft from bidding. Some Wall Street analysts feared Google would reconsider this strategy and cut Apple’s total profit by at least 4%. Below is a quote from Toni Sacconaghi in 2021.

We believe there are two potential risks to GOOG’s payments to AAPL. We believe an unfavorable ruling could have a 4-5% impact on Apple’s gross margin. & (2) Google either stops paying Apple to become its default search engine altogether, or chooses to renegotiate terms and pay less. I noted you were likely paying to be sure it wasn’t. That said, with 2022 payments likely approaching $18 $20B, it’s not unbelievable that Google might reconsider its strategy.

Microsoft’s attack on Google’s search engine has one result. Without the benefit of hindsight, Apple could be the clear winner in the search. Google could fend off Microsoft’s challenge, or its ad margins could be permanently damaged. Microsoft could succeed in ruling the new era of search, and in this case it could be the most valuable company in the world. That means search engines (now Google) are unlikely to stop paying Apple for access, and could increase significantly if Microsoft enters a bidding war against them. This is a great position for Apple shareholders.

