Beware of the Innovation District





The past few years have seen the rise of innovation districts adjacent to campuses. Innovation Districts or Innovation Ecosystems, celebrated by Gensler Architects, help build synergistic relationships between people, businesses and places to foster idea generation and accelerate commercialization. The Innovation District is both a place for the knowledge economy and a playbook for campus development. They have appeared in Sacramento (University of California, Davis), Austin (University of Texas at Austin), St. Louis (University of St. Louis and University of Washington), Philadelphia (Drexel University and University of Pennsylvania), and Phoenix (Arizona). State University), Atlanta (Georgia Tech), Seattle (University of Washington), and other locations nationwide.

An innovation district is a special type of public-private partnership in which a real estate development company initiates a mixed-use development on land belonging to an academic institution. Details vary, but the company typically develops and manages a portfolio of office buildings, laboratories, retail stores and housing, with the aim of attracting knowledge workers to land leased from universities through long-term land leases. . Private companies then enter, establishing academic industry synergies and theoretically boosting the urban economy. However, income streams in the opposite direction are also involved in these districts. Universities often rent space from innovation districts. St. Louis University and the University of Washington pay rent at the St. Louis Cortex Innovation Community developed by Wexford Science & Technology. In Philadelphia’s uCity Square, also a Wexford development, Drexel University rents the buildings for the Nursing and Medical Schools.

The economic theory of these residential/work/play districts is that entrepreneurs and academics congregate in dense, amenity-rich urban spaces. UC-Davis touts Aggie Square in the heart of Sacramento’s Innovation District as a place for chance encounters, community his performances and lively brainstorming. The apartment complex in an innovative neighborhood features a resort-style pool, beer garden, and pet wash spa. The logic that has attracted innovative people and companies is that innovation districts catalyze economic breakthroughs. Talented people meet and collaborate, ideas flow, and companies transform academic research into profitable products, ultimately leading to the growth of cities and regions.

The Innovation District booster cites Stanford University’s role in building Silicon Valley and the MIT-created robotics and life sciences spinoffs that are helping the Boston area thrive. But their enthusiasm is also fueled by economic motivations that have little to do with technology transfer. Innovation-branded real estate is a commodity in itself, promising huge returns for investors. The purchasing power of universities and university-affiliated organizations and individuals is central to development companies’ interest in these projects, along with their ability to support high-end developments by generating rental income. Kantmis’ rental income prospects will be enhanced by significant federal tax incentives associated with leasing land owned by academic institutions, as well as local property tax relief and state capital subsidies. Innovation districts in some states (such as California and Virginia) even qualify for tax-exempt funding. Much of the buzz and excitement about innovation districts stems not from the prospect of stimulating links between academia and innovative industries, but from the ability of such developments to generate competitive returns for real estate investors.

The direction of property development is important because if property income is at the center of the plan, the local property market will certainly be affected, with collateral damage to economically vulnerable households in surrounding areas. These are often areas populated by people of color with a long history of being structurally disadvantaged. And the dynamics of rising prices refute another claim by city and university officials that innovation districts can reduce urban inequality.

Julie Wagner, Global Institute on Innovation District, highlights the potential of new university neighborhoods to promote social inclusion, primarily by connecting residents to jobs and business opportunities. When the West Philadelphia Schuylkill Yard was unveiled in 2016, Drexel University president John A. Fry was no doubt thinking about the workforce initiatives his institution is acclaimed for. He vowed that the project would benefit thousands of low-income families. Linking long-term economic development with sustainable social progress. But in low-income neighborhoods bordering innovation district developments, such possibilities come from rising rents, skyrocketing property taxes, and the rapid demolition and conversion of housing affordable by poor and working-class families. Clash with reality. Housing instability and indirect evictions undermine the ability of incumbents to take advantage of the opportunities Innovation District advocates celebrate.

Take a look at the plight of the residents of the University City Townhome, just blocks from Fry’s acclaimed Innovation District. Until recently, tenants paid government-subsidized rent to live in modest apartments in desirable locations, but the expiration of federal contracts to keep apartments affordable has pushed the local real estate market. (caused in part by Drexel and Penn-led innovation). development). IBID Associates, the owner of the 70-unit complex, demolished it, evicted the tenants, and chose to sell it.In 1982, he bought the property for $100 million. can also be One particularly disturbing consequence of these evictions is that children forced to leave their townhomes attend a reputable new neighborhood elementary school in the Innovation District, which authorities touted as an engine of inclusion. It means that you will not be able to

Legal consequences could exacerbate the reputational risks such developments pose. In late 2020, community coalition Sacramento Investments Without Displacement sued the University of California Regents over plans for University of California, Davis Aggie Square, citing the development deal as a project that would accelerate the eviction of residents. It claimed that it was funding public and university subsidies. African-American neighborhood near Oak Park. In April 2021, the coalition agreed to drop the lawsuit after negotiating an agreement pledging at least $50 million for affordable housing in the surrounding area, among other benefits. Rising rents and taxes continue to raise concerns that long-term residents are being forced out. In a recent article in the Journal of Urban Affairs, the Aggie Square Community Benefit Partnership Agreement (like many such agreements) ultimately failed to face the deep-seated effects of historical racist policies. claim to be fair.

In short, universities are heating up to a secondary displacement where their efforts are igniting. While not an innovation district per se, Columbia University’s Manhattanville campus, which offers new space for business schools, has been marketed as a catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurship, and the expansion’s impact on low-income tenants has sparked outcry. Last fall in West Philadelphia, student and community protesters opposed the eviction of University City Townhomes, protested the UPenns homecoming football game, and put up a Save the Townhomes banner at Franklin Field (other causes). In addition to banners defending the Protesters also disrupted a Penn rally in late August and prevented new president Liz McGill from addressing freshmen. However, as of early February, 13 families remained without new housing.

Unless efforts are made to protect economically vulnerable households in nearby areas from the consequences of an out-of-control property market escalation, innovation district projects are unlikely to meet equity and inclusion goals. University officials work with local governments to create housing trust funds to protect public lands for projects aimed at very low-income tenants and homeowners, discourage speculative investment, We can provide deep support to mission-oriented organizations such as neighborhood development companies and communities. land trust. Universities dedicated to social equity may even urgently purchase vulnerable properties to deter disruptive housing relocations. In an ideal scenario, innovation districts can revitalize areas that lack economic vitality and facilitate social and economic mobility for less economically situated neighbors. However, efforts to deliberately slow down the commercialization of university-adjacent real estate are needed to allow long-term residents to participate in the benefits of the Innovation District.

Resource-rich universities, in partnership with city authorities, have the power to stabilize at-risk neighborhoods near innovation districts, and in the long term, incumbent residents will be more likely to benefit from what the institution promotes. significantly increase your chances of participating in the knowledge economy that supports A university’s commitment to socially inclusive development can become more than a cynical public relations tactic only if the university exercises its power.

