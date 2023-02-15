Microsoft: Decoupling Google from the Cloud with ChatGPT?





Microsoft’s latest investment in OpenAI has been widely perceived as a last-minute attempt to bring the dying search engine Bing back from obscurity, but could it really be more than that?

Cathie Woods ARK Invest believes Google will lose more than complete control of Internet search requests, which generates nearly 60% of parent company Alphabets’ total revenue through online advertising sales.

In a research note published Monday, ARK analyst Will Summerlin claims Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella may have another hidden motive in mind.

He believes Microsoft aims not only to lower Google’s search margins, but also to discourage Alphabet from running Google Cloud and other loss-making businesses, he wrote in the memo.

There are currently three dominant global players renting server hardware to third-party companies looking for easily scalable computing power.

The largest company is Amazon, which has effectively created a business model through its AWS unit. Most people might suspect that the e-commerce giant’s revenue is derived from online sales, but it’s actually making annual losses. Only his $23 billion profit from AWS saved the company from his one-year disaster.

Microsoft Azure comes in second, followed by the newest and smallest entrant to the business, Google Cloud Platform.

These are collectively called hyperscalers. Whatever data processing needs your business may encounter every day can be flexibly and dynamically delivered by scaling up or down available computing power.

The trio has seen impressive growth in their cloud computing services year after year. Here, the recent 20% to 30%+ quarterly revenue growth, which broadly reflects cautious corporate IT spending amid fears of a recession, is actually seen as poor by historical standards. It is done.

Microsoft’s Nadella remains bullish because companies can quickly cut costs by outsourcing their computing requirements and avoid expensive investments in their own hardware.

As for the long-term cloud opportunity, it’s still in the early stages, he told investors late last month.

AI-enabled search is far less profitable for Google

Summerlin is helping Google to invest heavily in strategic future areas such as the cloud, where the roughly 8.5 billion Internet searches per day that Google processes reported a loss of $480 million in the fourth quarter. claims to be

Nadella’s multi-billion dollar investment in recent years in OpenAI, creator of the revolutionary ChatGPT, could force Google to release AI capabilities within search, potentially draining it financially There is, Summerlin believes.

That’s because the inference cost of language models like OpenAI, the forerunner of GPT-3.5, is much higher than that of Google’s main business, search, according to Summerlin.

Additionally, the monetization model for AI-based chat is still uncertain compared to the ad-based model that Google has mastered so well.

In other words, trying to keep up with Microsoft and OpenAI could put Alphabet on the back foot economically.

As a result, if it means reducing investments in current loss-making activities such as Google Cloud to protect margins, it could end up transferring market share to Microsoft and its Azure platform.

By lowering Google’s search margins, Summerlin argued, Microsoft could put pressure on other Alphabet businesses, many of which compete with Microsoft.

Neither Microsoft nor Google were immediately available for comment.

