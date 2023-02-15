Epic Games alleges that Google has not complied with India’s antitrust orders.





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. company Epic Games is challenging Google in an Indian court for failing to comply with certain antitrust directives. The company claims it doesn’t host the game company’s app store on Google’s Play Store app.

Epic’s claims are the latest legal issue plaguing India’s Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) division. After losing a legal battle with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month, Google announced changes to its Android business model. This includes ending the practice of forcing device manufacturers to pre-install a bouquet of Google apps such as YouTube. chromium.

However, Epic said in documents it filed with the Court of Appeals in New Delhi on February 9 that Google will host third-party app stores on the Play Store, allowing apps to be freely downloaded without using Google. Alleged that it did not comply with the part of the CCI Directive that required the The Play Store, a practice called “sideloading,” according to a copy of Epic’s submission seen by Reuters.

Epic, makers of the popular video game Fortnite, operates its own app store, the Epic Games Store, offering games and other apps for download. In its filing, the company said it was “considering launching” a Game Store app on the Google Play Store and claimed it was “adversely affected” by Google’s failure to comply with his CCI orders. increase.

latest update

Bakari Middleton, director of global public policy at Epic Games, told Reuters, “We are working with Indian developers to uphold the CCI’s order requiring Google to allow competing third-party app stores. I am looking for

Epic is known for campaigning against Apple (AAPL.O) and Google to charge high app store fees. In India he has 9.5 million users.

“We have submitted a compliance plan to the CCI and will continue to respectfully follow the legal process in India,” Google said in a statement.

CCI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In October, the agency said Google took advantage of its dominant position in India, where 97% of smartphones run on the operating system Android.

Google denied wrongdoing and tried to block the order, warning that the ruling would limit the growth of the Android ecosystem. India’s Supreme Court ordered Google to comply with her CCI instructions, but allowed the case to continue in the New Delhi Court of Appeals, where Epic filed the case.

Epic is seeking an order compelling Google to comply with the CCI ruling, and the case could go to trial in the coming days.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil, New Delhi.Edited by Christian Schmolinger

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/epic-games-alleges-google-not-complying-with-indian-antitrust-order-2023-02-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos