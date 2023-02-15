Points from the World Bank’s Africa-Korea Agtech Challenge and Summit





The awards ceremony is the culmination of the Africa-Korea Agtech Challenge and Summit, a World Bank initiative held in Nairobi to identify and collaborate with innovators in “disruptive agricultural technology” (DAT) from South Korea, Kenya and Uganda. bottom.

From a pool of 21 startups, 3 winners were chosen from different categories. His EzyAgric in Uganda won awards for improving agricultural productivity and efficiency. Kenya’s Kuza Biashara won awards for providing improved market access and downstream-upstream linkages, while Ghana’s Farmerline won in the Farmer Financial Inclusion category.

Supported by the Korea World Bank Partnership Facility (KWPF) and Korea Green Growth Trust Fund (KGGTF) in partnership with Plug and Play Tech Center and Intellecap, the summit pooled startups, investors and other ecosystem enablers . Representatives from Kenya’s and Uganda’s agriculture ministries were urged to go beyond providing licenses and take steps to support agricultural ecosystems.

Policy makers were asked to hold frequent roundtables with agricultural innovators to build supporting infrastructure and consider startups in deployment programs such as providing subsidies.

“Instead of building new solutions, we actually have solutions that we can present and tell the government. There are solutions that we can probably strengthen. [the government] said Peter Muthii, Senior Manager, Extended Operations and Government Relations, Apollo Agriculture.

This is just one of the key takeaways from the many sessions held at the Summit. This session was short on insightful conversations on the need for financial inclusion for farmers, leveraging DATs to promote gender equity, the World Bank’s commitment to DATs, and the role of governments in facilitating DATs. did not. support ecosystem.

John Ilukor, World Bank agricultural economist, discussed the growth of scalable DAT in Africa over the past decade in a session on learning from other successful agricultural innovation ecosystems. Most of them operate in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, according to a World Bank report.

“Spike is a step in the right direction, following in the footsteps of developed countries such as South Korea and Israel,” he says.

Another session that resonated among the many sessions held at the two-day event discussed the drivers of investment in the global and African DAT ecosystems.

Panel discussion on the driving forces behind investing in the global and African DAT ecosystemImage credit Lucy Ngige

Here are the highlights of the session:

More cooperation is needed between private and public financial institutions

The session was presented by Teymour Dajani, Associate Investment Officer, Disruptive Technologies & Venture Capital, International Finance Corporation (IFC), who highlighted the need for blended financing to help de-risk investments. emphasized.

Last year, IFC launched a $225 million fund to support startups in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, supporting VC firms and start-ups across industries including agriculture and climate. However, IFC lends money to financial intermediaries and then to entrepreneurs, making it very difficult to execute on relatively small ticket sizes.

“The $1 million to $3 million structure exists, but it needs to scale,” he says.

This expansion could be facilitated by a mix of capital, he suggests. Investors such as IFC then have the opportunity to invest in smaller ticket sizes that range from $1 million to he $3 million.

Assisting in this was Martin Karanja, Director of the GSMA Innovation Fund & Ecosystem Accelerator. The fund provides grants to innovators in various fields, including agtech and climate tech, who want to work with mobile operators.

Karanja says grants are essential for startups because they give them room to test some things that VC funding can’t. He emphasized the need for collaboration with more grant players and commercial lenders to optimize this space for startups to test and improve their specific business models.

Learning from the rest of the world

Dajani noted that entry into the African ecosystem has encountered a lot of fragmentation not only in markets, but also in knowledge and data sharing. According to him, one of the things African ecosystems can learn from the Global South is that a lot of knowledge is shared between different models of agricultural ecosystems.

“Look at other models in other regions with similar challenges,” he says. “Their business model may be more interesting than the technology.”

Trends and new investment opportunities

According to Dajani, IFC is now interested in companies planning to expand operations across Africa. He notes that investors are happy with debt financing and also offer convertible bonds, which are often suitable for early-stage rounds.

Lucie Pluschke, East Africa Hub Manager at Water and Energy for Food (WE4F), observes that convertible bonds are becoming an increasingly preferred investment option due to their accessibility to MSMEs. She believes the funding will go towards climate, gender-lensed funding, and startups that provide market connectivity for farmers.

Commenting on the state of investment in agtech, GSMA’s Karanja points out:

Agtech startups moving from B2C model to B2B model Agtech startups are starting to offer fintech solutions to users Investors are now looking at startups working with other agri-stakeholders, such as credit and insurance startups Providers or input dealers looking to. In his view, such collaborations tend to lower customer acquisition costs, lower user churn rates, and, broadly speaking, extend the lifespan of startups’ customers on his platform. Investors are keen to back startups that leverage emerging technologies, he said, AI, IoT technology, and machine learning.

Investments in 2021 show that some of the trends above are clearly attracting investors, but to what extent?

Karanja said the investment in the sector falls far short of that directed towards other sectors such as fintech, which has secured almost half of Africa’s technology funding in 2021, hence the designation of AgTech funding. asked to increase All his 2021 VC investments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://agfundernews.com/look-to-other-geographies-for-business-models-and-not-just-their-tech-takeaways-from-world-banks-africa-korea-agtech-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos