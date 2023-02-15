Top 4 Women Running HR-Tech Companies





As companies race to reach the next milestone, it requires not just team effort, but the wise leadership of those who lead the herd and make the key decisions. According to many entrepreneurs, “the right team and people” is the most important factor for a company. The contribution of these HR Tech professionals to the global transformation of organizations and workforces cannot be underestimated. This is undoubtedly made possible by HR technology. area.

Women are in charge of some of the largest companies in sectors ranging from technology to banking. Women don’t just break down barriers. Some of them are changing history by taking positions previously occupied by men.

In an effort to celebrate female leaders, we have compiled a list of business owners who work primarily in the HR Tech sector.

Yogita Tulsiani, iXceed Solutions:-

Yogita is the Director and Co-Founder of iXceed Solutions. Dynamic His Yogita Tulsiani holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from his ISB in Hyderabad. A versatile business person, he has over 10 years of experience in business development and consulting across a variety of industries in the UK, US, Europe and Asia Pacific. Her repertoire includes prominent clients in financial services, telecom, retail, information technology and learning industries such as Genpact Headstrong and her HP.

Asma Thorve, Enhanced LMS:-

Asma is a co-founder of Empowered LMS and a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Most of this is spent in the area of ​​learning technology, making her an industry veteran who has seen the area of ​​learning technology evolve over this period. Enthralltech is an established player in this space with well-known customers using their solutions. Her company won the Asia Tech Innovation Award in 2016 and is the foundation for the innovative solutions it brings to its customers.

Geetha Prabhu, WorkFlexi.in:-

Geetha Prabhu is the founder of WorkFlexi.in. With the growing need for flexible working in organizations of all sizes, Geetha seeks to solve the problem through her solutions. By connecting companies with individuals seeking such flexible work assignments, she addresses a key gap in talent acquisition solutions set in her HR Tech space in India. With her deep expertise in market research, we believe she has enough insight into this area to solve this challenge.

Sherry Singh, PeopleStrong:-

Shelly Singh is the co-founder of PeopleStrong. After a short stint as her HR professional, Shelly identified a business challenge and in 2002 she co-founded PeopleStrong. Since then, PeopleStrong has grown to her one of the most successful entrepreneurial journeys in the Indian ecosystem. As Chief Business Officer, he supports PeopleStrong’s strategic and operational initiatives while continuing to build a strong brand for the organization. She was named Her Leader of the Year’s Sort at her HRO Today’s Asia Pacific Forum in 2014.

