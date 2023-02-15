How to make work technology more human





Leapgen CEO and co-founder Jason Averbook said:

Getty

Digital transformation has brought exciting new tools and worrisome new tensions. Cloud platforms, AI-powered apps, and other digital tools becoming commonplace in the workplace can dramatically improve efficiency and productivity. However, they threaten to do so at the expense of a seamless employee experience.

Are we surrendering to an impersonal environment as we embrace transformation to a digital workplace? Depending on your leadership’s approach to digital transformation, it is possible.

Technology-centric approaches are too pervasive

Many organizations are embracing digitization in ways that don’t consider the employee experience, or put them at the center. In essence, they have a technology-centric rather than a human-centric approach, which typically leads to confusion and frustration as employees struggle to understand new tools. Organizations need a different approach to establishing a digital workplace that improves efficiency while delivering a better employee experience.

Intention is needed to defuse the tension digital transformation brings to the workplace. Digital tools should support employees, not present new challenges. After all, technology strategy alone does not drive success. We also need a human resource strategy.

Here are some key concepts for leadership to consider in order to align business needs with employee expectations.

Protect your employee experience

Consolidation and cost savings are important, but neither is achieved when technology ignores the employee experience. Getting people to use software is not the only goal of any innovation. It’s about giving people better experiences that make their work easier and more efficient.

It’s important that new tools meet where people are. To understand the dangers of adding new apps to apps your employees are already expected to use, look at your mobile phone. How many apps have you never used? How many have you forgotten?

The best option is to build new functionality into the tools your employees already use. Many of them are designed to integrate with apps like Slack, for example, so putting new tools in there can increase efficiency without negatively impacting the employee experience.

Remember, to meet people where they are, you need to understand where they really are. This brings empathy into the equation. Before deploying new tools to solve workplace problems, take the time to look at them from the employee’s perspective. By conducting research on the front end, the deployed technology is much more likely to be used.

Book a sequence

In most cases, companies introducing new digital tools start by sifting through various software solutions. Once you have chosen one, implement it and begin to determine how effective it is within your own environment. The next step is usually retrofitting to meet the human needs of the organization.

A better process involves reversing the order. To ensure that new tools are adopted and used optimally, organizations should start by assessing employee needs and then design software to meet those needs. Waiting for implementation eliminates the need for retrofits and their associated costs.

Providing rich digital experiences for employees is much more than providing new technology. We need to evaluate the data we need to drive decisions about people. In order to make work more human, we ultimately need to get data from humans using technology.

Inject a value statement into your deployment

Corporate values ​​are a powerful tool. They guide your decisions and shape your future. They engage employees and, ideally, keep them motivated and engaged. Leverage value when deploying new technologies and infuse them into adoption. You should feel the value of the new process, especially when it requires more effort.

People accept new processes much more quickly when they think of them as ‘want’ or ‘want to have’ instead of ‘must’ or ‘need’. Anything that amplifies a company’s values ​​leads to a better employee experience. So tell your employees how new technology can help them achieve their company’s goals and increase their impact.

Stop Blaming Technology

When new technology investments go awry, companies often blame the technology itself. But most of the time their responsibility is misdirected. The real problem is likely to lie in the process leading up to technology adoption.

Human-centered design begins with discovering how teams work. By examining where and how employees work, organizations can define what they need to provide a better employee experience. You can design with understanding and deliver something that not only works but makes your work more human.

The Forbes Human Resources Council is an invitation-only organization for HR executives in all industries. am i eligible?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbeshumanresourcescouncil/2023/02/14/how-to-make-the-technology-of-work-more-human/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos