BuzzFeed debuts AI quiz in first use of new technology





BuzzFeed Inc. has announced a new series of quizzes that use artificial intelligence to respond to readers. The media company is the first to attempt to monetize this new technology.

On Tuesday, BuzzFeed published a quiz that uses AI to answer. One of his, related to Valentine’s Day, sponsored by his Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., a horticultural giant, suggests which types of plants would make ideal romantic partners. . There are also sites that use AI to force readers to write romantic comedies and farewell messages.

BuzzFeed’s quizzes are typically multiple-choice questions, but the AI-assisted version allows readers to enter words and phrases, resulting in more personalized results and more results, says Jess, senior vice president of editorial. Probus said.

Probus says this allows for an infinite number of results.

BuzzFeed hopes this strategy will create more engaging quizzes and ultimately increase advertising and subscription revenue. His one quiz is only available to BuzzFeed+ subscribers who offer ad-free content for $2.99/month.

BuzzFeed is paying to use software created by OpenAI, whose artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT has captivated the business world since its introduction in November.

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti said in a recent memo to staff that AI-inspired content will be part of our core business this year. It will usher in a new era, he added.

BuzzFeed’s stock price more than doubled on Jan. 26, following news that the company plans to use AI to help create some content. Since going public in December 2021, the stock has fallen about 80%.

In the third quarter of last year, the company reported a net loss of $27 million in sales, up 15% from the same period last year to $103.7 million. BuzzFeed’s management said it was working on lower traffic from Facebook and advertisers being cautious due to the economic downturn.

Other AI projects

As the use of AI grows, there are concerns that companies will use it to replace workers. Probus said BuzzFeed is putting more employees into his AI projects to help create new quiz formats.

Probus said he never thought it would replace humans.

In recent weeks, other publications such as CNET and Mens Journal have been forced to correct articles written by AI that are riddled with errors.

According to Probus, BuzzFeed will not publish an AI-generated article without an editor reading it first. The company focuses on entertainment content and not more serious journalism, she added.

Longtime BuzzFeed advertiser Scotts Miracle-Gro decided to increase its budget to sponsor an AI-enhanced quiz, seeing it as an opportunity to reach consumers in an engaging way, according to the company. Chief Marketing Officer Patti Ziegler said.

One of the quizzes hosted by the company asks readers what they look for in a romantic partner, such as their ideal weekend, and then reveals matching plants.

In one instance, a quiz reveals that the reader’s plant soulmate is an imaginative and hilarious Chinese money plant named Gertrude.

Then, based on the responses given, the BuzzFeed bot wrote a paragraph-length story about the reader and the plant, with lines like these:

A snippet of the dialog was also included. Promise me you will not forget me, without my brave leafy friend, followed by my Gertrude, I am lost.

BuzzFeed employees tweaked the quiz questions after discovering the AI ​​only contained information through June 2021. For example, I couldn’t figure out references to new TV series.

We also show that AI can generate mostly coherent sentences based on reader input, but so far it has become clear that the bot has a major drawback: a lack of sense of humor.

They’re not that funny, said Probus.

share

Copy LinkEmailFacebookTwitterTelegramLinkedInWhatsAppReddit

Published February 15, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/buzzfeed-debuts-ai-quizzes-in-its-first-use-of-new-technology/article66511136.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos