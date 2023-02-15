Google Explains Why You Can’t Customize The Appearance Of Your Google Assistant On Android





Google Assistant is considered by most device users to be the best virtual digital assistant, surpassing the likes of Alexa, Siri and Bixby. But as you may have noticed (and honestly, it’s not hard to find), on Android the Google Assistant is always in dark mode, even if the system settings are light mode. Back in October, Google announced that light mode was no longer available on his Android Assistant.

Google is now trying to revisit this issue by publishing a support page titled “Assistant uses dark mode by default”. On this page, Google writes: “Google Assistant regularly tries out new ideas to see what works and what can be improved. This includes how we keep the look and feel of our products consistent across our product ecosystem. will be

The company continued, “To provide a more convenient visual experience on all devices, including Pixel Watch and Google TV, Light Mode is no longer available when using the Assistant on mobile. Dark in your phone’s settings. Themes are turned off.”

The bottom line is that you shouldn’t expect to see the Google Assistant in any theme other than Dark. If you don’t like white text on a black background, SOL (Google it).

Google Assistant at the bottom of the screen appears in Dark Mode only on Android

As we told you less than a week ago, the Google Assistant will play a key role in the new Google Lens feature, Search the Screen. With this feature, users can use Lens to search for photos and videos from websites, messaging apps, and video apps. For example, if someone sends you a video via the Messages Her app and you see an interesting landmark in the background, hold down your Android’s power or home button to launch Google Assistant. Tap “Search Screen” to get the information you need.

This feature is part of an update that will be distributed over the next few months.

Perhaps in the future, Google will allow Android users to choose between viewing the Google Assistant in dark mode or light mode. But for now, Android users have no choice.

