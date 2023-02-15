Microsoft is preparing to eat Google’s lunch





You’ve often heard of ChatGPT, but you may not have seen its offspring, Bing Chat. This is a Microsoft product in testing and I was able to access it around midnight the day before yesterday. Think of ChatGPT as the Ford Model T.

1927 Ford Model T (Photo: Lglswe via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

Bing Chat is like a 1968 Lincoln Continental. Hey, the one with the Boss V-8 and the special attack door? We can only assume that future models will take an equal leap in performance and be even more luxurious and cool.

1968 Lincoln Continental (Photo: Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0)

Frankly, this improvement makes my hands tremble.

ChatGPT is a lot like early Wikipedia. For the first few years, Wikipedia was interesting, but only intermittently useful. There was a reason teachers at the time told children not to resort to research projects: the information was thin and exposed to the worst kinds of human prejudices. As we know, these issues have been fixed over time thanks to improved Wikipedia rules and a much larger crowdsourced contributor base. It is the foundation for finding deeper resource material and is subject to constant scrutiny by competing perspectives.

ChatGPT has some of the same limitations as early Wikipedia. The information feels thin and just sketches of answers to many questions. And with no footnotes or citations to back up its claims, some critics have labeled it a bullshit generator, at least as relevant for natural language applications. But even with these limitations, this is a huge leap from the standard search engine, as the underlying technology becomes stronger, more flexible and reliable in the coming months and years. You can trust that the database that underpins it will be expanded further.

I didn’t have to wait years or months. Bing Chat has already fixed some of ChatGPT’s biggest weaknesses. It provides amazingly detailed and nuanced answers to your questions. Yesterday morning, I asked Bing Chat to describe the social and political impact that the introduction of telegraph technology had on his 19th century America. Here are some of the ones I got back:

this is not okay. Excellent content and style. There are extensive footnotes for further investigation. Also, additional questions are generated so that the user can investigate related issues. Functionally, it kind of thinks and researches for the user and offers new queries.

Using Bing Chat, I learned more about what is called the industrial metaverse in about 5 minutes than I did in a traditional 20 minute search. From a knowledge work perspective, Bing Chat is more than just a random generator, it doubles your productivity. Among many other areas affected, the opinion publishing business is about to heat up as writers are able to produce more and potentially more interesting texts in less time.

Bing Chat excels in the mundane as well as the esoteric. Yesterday his son woke up with a sore throat so he decided to skip school. Problem: At my new school, I didn’t have an attendance number to report his absence. I wasn’t sure Bing could answer that question, so I asked anyway. Not only did I get the number, but Bing emailed me to report his absence and suggested I could provide the address. This avoids phone calls, phone trees, and endless voicemails asking for details of illness (nausea, fever, pink eye). was able to provide accurate information to Dust off in about 30 seconds. In other words, Bings’ response was better than my question deserved and much more efficient.

Again, this is a 1968 Lincoln. Wait until the latest model Tesla appears.

In a small group meeting last week, I asked Microsoft President Brad Smith about Bing Chat. He talks for a few minutes about how Microsoft’s fundamental partnership with OpenAI’s ChatGPT creators has evolved over the past few years, and how Bing Chat and ChatGPT are related behind the scenes. Did.

Smith pointed out that when the media reported Microsoft’s $10 billion investment in OpenAI, it didn’t mean the company was just sending checks to its partners. Rather, these investments consist of high-end servers to process user queries, buildings to store them, and the very expensive (no one seems hesitant to talk about how expensive) required to generate responses. ) at computation time. The same morning, Business Insider published an article comparing results from ChatGPT and Bing Chat. I asked Smith why Bing is based on his GPT3 technology and why the answer was so different. Smith replied that Bing uses Prometheus.

What is Prometheus? Let’s ask Bing Chat.

The second part of Smith’s answer was more prosaic. OpenAIs models only incorporate knowledge up to 2019, but the corpus that feeds Bing Chat includes the last three years or so. Along with our expanded knowledge and accelerated technology in the form of the fastest microchips and servers, the Prometheus software represents a real leap between parent and child. Smith used the example of asking if a new TV in a box will fit in the back of a particular make of car. Bing specifically states that buyers will have to fold the back seats, but they said they would.

Bing Chat’s general rollout is set to roll out gradually over the next few weeks as Microsoft expands capacity, but it’s a combination of desperate catch-up efforts from Google to return to a game that has been dominated since the advent of internet search. was in contrast. In response to the combination of Microsoft and OpenAI, Google has declared code red (insert Jack Nicholson voice: Can’t handle searches!), launching new AI-infused tools for searching and other activities. We promised to expand. So far, this has mostly been tales and rehashes of previously announced technology. A particularly disappointing part of last week’s announcement in Paris was that the demo was interrupted when the phone needed to show the new product. That’s on top of Google’s new bard embarrassingly giving the wrong answer to the question in the demonstration.

Of course, never leave Google out. Search is the company’s bread-and-butter hell, a five-course dinner, and the company has more data than gods to train his AI models. As in previous skirmishes, Microsoft may be dispatched. Despite this, Google Search is becoming obsolete. Fake pages litter search results, and thanks to advertising, which makes up the majority of the company’s revenue, search results are less useful to him than he was a decade ago. Assuming Microsoft can continue to maintain and improve Bing Chat, we are willing to pay a hefty subscription fee to break free from Google’s monopoly. If Google doesn’t come up with something truly amazing and deliver it soon, Microsoft will be in for a lunch treat.

